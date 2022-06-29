NEET 2022 Being Conduced in a 'Hurry', Claims NSUI President Writes Letter to Education Minister Seeking Postponement

Demands for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 have been growing day-by-day. Recently, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) president, Neeraj Kundan, has written to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam and stated that it is being done in “a hurry.”

In the letter, shared by NSUI on social media platform, Twitter, it asked the minister to postpone the NEET UG 2022 by at least 45 days. Pointing to delay in NEET 2021 counselling process and clash with other national-level exams such as CUET and JEE Main, the students’ body has asked the education minister to defer the medical exam.

Also read| Free Stress Management Helpline Launched for JEE Main, NEET Aspirants

The letter also stated that the NEET 2021 counselling process was delayed and there are many who did not get through last time, hence for such student, to prepare for the medical entrance in such short time would be difficult. “It is unfair that the next exam is done in such a hurry,” it said.

NSUI National President @Neerajkundan ji wrote a letter to Education minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji regarding NEET UG Postponement. All centralised exam at the same time with no gap is injustice with students. @DG_NTA should consider students’ request. #JUSTICEforNEETUG,” reads the NSUI tweet.

NSUI National President @Neerajkundan ji wrote a letter to Education minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji regarding NEET UG Postponement. All centralised exam at the same time with no gap is injustice with students. @DG_NTA should consider students’ request.#JUSTICEforNEETUG pic.twitter.com/1vBe5kDkXM — NSUI (@nsui) June 27, 2022

Read| CUET Dates Clash With NEET, Candidates Demand Postponement of Medical Entrance

While the CUET is scheduled to be held from July 15 and will continue till August 10, NEET will be held in between on July 17. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled is also scheduled to be conducted next month. With back-to-back exams, the students union has said that “all these exams are career-deciding.” With one attempt for NEET and it being held between these exams, “it is not feasible for students to concentrate properly.”

Earlier, the India Wide Parents Association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking deferment of NEET 2022. It had said that the state counselling for NEET-UG ended late as well as the board exams due to which students are not getting proper time to prepare. The body further wrote that the new session will be starting in February 2023 so a delay in the exam would not disrupt the new academic year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.