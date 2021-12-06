NEET 2022: Books Recommended by Toppers to Crack Medical Entrance

Students who have moved to class 12 are counting days for their medical college entrance exam - NEET 2022. Medical aspirants often start preparations from class 11 onwards. NEET 2022 application forms are expected to be released in the New Year 2022.

In good news, NEET may be held twice a year. As reported by News18.com earlier, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health will hold decisions on the matter soon. Whether the exam is held once or twice, it is time students need to start preparing for the exam.

Here are some important books for NEET 2022 recommended by the toppers from last year.

NEET 2021 Raank 1 Mrinal Kutteri

For the Hyderabad boy Mrinal Kutteri who got rank 1 and scored full marks in medical entrance exam - NEET, the basic preparations were from NCERTs followed by last year question papers of NEET as well as of AIIMS (which is now done by NEET only). He said that even though the resources for both NEET and class 12 boards are the same the exam attempting strategies are different. Motivating candidates to find their own strategy of preparations, he said, “There is no one-size-fits-all. During my preparation, I, too, followed a lot of routines but I realised that a structured approach does not work for me. Anyone who is preparing for a competitive exam should be courageous and free to experiment, they need to find out what works for them and no matter what anyone says stick to it," he told News18.com

NEET 2021 rank 4 Aman Kumar Tripathi

Aman Kumar Tripathi, a native of Uttar Pradesh had scored 716 marks out of 720 in NEET 2021 and obtained rank 4. Aman too focussed mostly on NCERT and practice questions from modules for physics and chemistry. His routine was based on the number of topics and subjects to be covered each day instead of number of hours. “I used to set some topics per day and put my mind that I have to finish it on that day no matter how much time it took," Aman told News18.com.

This was not his first time at NEET. He appeared for NEET for the first time in 2020 and cracked it, however, he was not satisfied with the rank and thus appeared again. “I used to set some topics per day and put my mind that I have to finish it on that day no matter how much time it took," said Aman.

NEET 2021 rank 5 Hrutul Chhag

Hrutul, a native of Gujarat secured 715 marks out of 720 in NEET 2021. He too, like Pavit, called NCERTs the most important source of study. “Study NCERT and focus on it. Many students don’t read it properly. Practise a sufficient amount of questions from NCERT. If anyone hasn’t been able to clear NEET 2021, they must not give up and stay motivated. Practise and perseverance are the keys. Study hard and you will crack it," he said.

NEET 2021 rank 23 Pavit Singh

Pavit says he did not have a stringent schedule. He had a fixed 7 to 8 hours of sleep schedule along with 3 to 4 hours of relaxation. He would study in the remaining hours. Sharing her preparation method, Pavit said that she mostly prepared from NCERT books for NEET 2021. She also used coaching material or referred to as online learning material. “Now there is an enormous amount of material available online that can help students prepare for NEET. Students don’t need to enrol in big coaching institutes as now there are so many online classes that can help them prepare for the exams," she told News18.

NEET 2021 rank 794 Aniruddha Das

Bengaluru-based Aniruddha Das secured 99 percentile in the medical entrance exam. He scored 681 out of 720 and an AIR of 794. Talking about his preparation, he said that for physics, he studied “objective physics for NEET by DC Pandey (both volumes 1 and 2), while for Chemistry and Biology, I used ‘MTG NCERT at Your Fingertips’. Besides these, I also solved MTG’s NEET/AIPMT previous years’ question bank, which had questions from 1988 to 2020. I used this book for all three subjects." Aniruddha also used to revise and attempt papers every day starting a few months before the entrance exam.

