NEET 2022 Bra Removing Row: Exam Centre Staff Allegedly Asked Students 'Future Or Your Dress'

During the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, a staff member from an exam centre in Kollam has allegedly asked the students “Which is your priority, your future or your dress?” Investigators are looking now looking into the frisking incident. The incident reportedly took place on July 17 when several female students were asked to remove their innerwear before attending the examination.

A complaint was filed by a 17-year-old on July 18, with the superintendent of police, which brought it to light. After the complaint, several other girls came forward with similar claims. Now, some more details came up in a statement filed by the Kollam district police chief at the Kerala High Court. The statement revealed that the complainant was wearing a t-shirt and was reluctant to remove her inner-wear.

The case gained momentum after a substantial uproar followed the incident. Protests and marches were organised by several student unions, with some resulting in violence as well.

“She was compelled by the cleaning staff to remove the dress and to appear for the exam, asking which is a priority, either her future or her dress,” the statement read, reported a leading news agency. The statement further mentioned that female candidates, including some wearing transparent dresses, were forced to sit in the examination hall in front of male candidates.

It was also alleged that the chief coordinator of the examination centre and the NTA observer were aware of the incident but decided against taking any rational decision or intervening to prevent it from happening.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the NTA, in a statement, said, “The incident was only an accidental one and a case has already been registered at the Chadayamangalam police station.” The statement mentioned that all the accused in the case have been arrested. “Later, they were released on bail. The investigation by the police is progressing,” the statement read.

