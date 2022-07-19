NEET 2022 Cheating Scam: CBI Busts Racket; 8 Including Mastermind Arrested

An exam solver gang had tried to help students in the medical entrance exam NEET 2022 held on July 17, according to a preliminary investigation by CBI. The NEET 2022 has been in controversy for several reasons including exchanging the question paper and the allegations of asking female candidates to remove innerwear in the name of frisking.

Candidates in multiple centres including those in Delhi and Haryana had paid hefty money to the exam solver gang to impersonate students and take exams on their behalf. The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for the allotment of desired examination centres.

“They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate the use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination,” the FIR alleged.

In the latest move, CBI has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers. The investigations reveal that the exam solver gang impersonated candidates to help them in the NEET and help seek admissions to undergraduate medical courses, including in AIIMS.

Two solvers were caught from the centre at Faridabad’s Sector 81, another solver from centre at a school in Delhi’s Havelock Square, New Delhi while the mastermind was also apprehended from outside the school, and another accused from the hostel of Safdarjung Hospital.

CBI received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged, according to a news agency PTI.

The CBI arrested mastermind Sushil Ranjan and Nidhi outside the Havelock Square exam centre, New Delhi, while Krishna Shankar Yogi and Sunny Ranjan were caught at an examination centre in Faridabad Sector-8, the officials said.

As per the CBI, the mastermind, a resident of Delhi’s Gautam Nagar, in conspiracy with others including some candidates were involved in arranging solvers to impersonate these candidates in the examination at several centres in Delhi and Haryana.

Jeepu Lal was nabbed from the Kundan Colony Ballabhgarh centre and Raghunandan from Senior Secondary School, Patparganj, New Delhi, Bharat Singh from Safdarjung hospital hostel and Saurabh from the centre at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Shakurpur, New Delhi, they said.

— With inputs from PTI & IANS

