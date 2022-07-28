CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET 2022: Check List of Govt, Private Medical Colleges in Each State, Expected Cut-off

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 17:23 IST

New Delhi, India

There are a total of 91,927 MBBS seats in all the government and private medical colleges (Representative image)

NEET 2022: To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the medical entrance exam, said experts.

Around 18 lakh students had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 which was held at various centres on July 17. Examinees are now eagerly awaiting their results. Several media reports have suggested that the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released on July 31, with final results are expected to be released between August 18 and August 31. As per experts, the cut off marks could see a rise this year.

As there is still time for the results to be out, have a look at the colleges and the number of seats available across the country. According to a leading news daily, there are a total of 91,927 MBBS seats in all the government and private medical colleges. Check details here:

NEET 2022: List of Govt, Private Medical College Seats in Each State

StatePrivate College SeatsGovt Colleges Seats
 Delhi 1,247 250
 Maharashtra 4,825 5070
 Uttar Pradesh 4,303 4750
 Uttarakhand 700 450
 Chandigarh 150 seats —
 Chhattisgarh 956 600
 Gujarat 3,700 2000
 Haryana 710 950
 Jharkhand680250
Madhya Pradesh 21801900
Himachal Pradesh770150
Bihar 1,515 900
Punjab 800 950
Rajasthan 3,055 950
Jammu and Kashmir 1,047 100
Andhra Pradesh 2,485 2850
Tamil Nadu- 5,225 5500
Karnataka 3,150 6995
Kerala 1,555 2700
West Bengal 3225 1000
Odisha 1,375 750
Telangana 1,840 3200

NEET 2022: Expected Cut-off

To pass the medical entrance, students need to score 50 percentile score. This year saw the highest-ever number of applicants taking NEET 2022. Thus, as per experts, the competition is likely to go higher to grab a seat at the top medical colleges in India. Even though the paper was comparatively tougher than last year, the cut-off could still be expected to rise. To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the NEET 2022, said experts.

Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. If experts are to be believed the minimum marks to pass can go as high as 150 marks and government colleges could close to around 600 marks. The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, the total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam.

