NEET 2022: Check the Cutoff Scores, Cut off Percentile of Past 4 Years

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2022 is set to be conducted just a few days from now, on July 17. NEET 2022 will be held in 497 cities in India and 14 foreign cities. As the examination date inches closer, candidates are advised to refer to the past years’ cut-offs to get an idea of how much they need to score to qualify for NEET. Here are the cut-off percentile for the past four years.

NEET Cut off percentile and scores in 2021

Last year the cut-off percentile for the unreserved category was 50 and the cut-off score was between 138- 720 marks. For SC/ST/OBC candidates, the cut-off percentile was 40 and the cut-off score ranged from 108 to 137 marks. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved Physically Handicapped (PH) categories had to secure 45 percentiles by scoring marks between 122 and 137.

NEET Cut off percentile and scores in 2020

In 2020 the unreserved category cut-off percentile was 50, and the cut-off score ranged from 147 to 720 marks. The cut-off percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates was 40, while the required score ranged between 113 and 146 marks. Unreserved Physically Handicapped (PH) applicants had to achieve the 45 percentiles by scoring between 129 and 146 marks.

NEET Cut off percentile and scores in 2019

In NEET 2019, the unreserved category cut-off percentile was 50 with scores ranging from 134 to 701. SC/ST/OBC applicants needed to score 107-133 to get the 40 percentile. Unreserved Physically Handicapped (PH) aspirants, on the other hand, were required to secure the 45 percentile with a score of 133-120.

NEET Cut off percentile and scores in 2018

The cut-off percentile for UR candidates in NEET 2018 was 50, with required scores ranging from 119 to 691. SC/ST/OBC applicants had to get 40 percentile by scoring 96 to 118 marks whereas physically handicapped candidates were required to secure a minimum of 45 percentile with a score between 107 -118 marks

Two separate cutoffs are released for NEET every year. The first is a qualifying cut-off indicating the minimum number of marks required to pass the entrance exam. This is followed by admission cut-off, based on which ranks are allotted for admission.

