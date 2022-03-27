NEET 2022 Could be Postponed till July, Notification Likely Next Week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 notification soon. As per reports, the registration for the medical entrance exam will commence from April 1 and the exam is likely to be postponed till July. Candidates willing to appear for the exam will have to register online through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, once the applications forms are released.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW had recommended the last two weeks of June to conduct NEET 2022, however, it is likely that the exam will be conducted in July and not in June. Experts have suggested that since several exams have already been scheduled for June end, NEET 2022 be held in July. Several board exams including the CBSE class 12 exams ends in mid-June.

Another reason is that the NTA will also be busy declaring JEE Main 2022 result in the month of June. In such a situation, it will not be convenient for them to organise NEET 2022 as well. As per reports, the medical entrance could also be conducted by mid-July, with the result expected to be declared on or before August 31. The NEET notification could also be shared after the NEET 2021 counselling is over.

Sources have also suggested that the officials are still considering the exam date for NEET 2022. An NTA official has commented that around 16 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam. Hence, the logistics will have to be sorted out before the date is shared.

Further, this year, the number of students applying for the exam is also likely to go up as the upper age limit has been removed to apply for the medical entrance exam. Those who clear NEET 2022 will be eligible to seek admissions in MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical fields across colleges in India.

