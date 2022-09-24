NEET 2022 Counselling: From Tamil Nadu to Bihar, Know State Quota for Admissions to Medical Colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination, NEET-UG 2022 counselling for the AIQ (All India Quota) seats. While 15 per cent seats will be filled through the AIQ, the remaining 85 per cent seats will be filled by individual states. This year, out of 17,64,571 students who took the exam, 9,93,069 candidates have the medical entrance exam thus recording a pass percentage of 56.27.

While the AIQ counselling schedule is yet to be out, several states including Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, have already begun the counselling process for admissions to its state medical colleges through NEET 2022 scores. While Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several others will begin the process soon. Check all the state counselling websites here.

Also read| NEET Cut-off Lowest in 3 Years, Will it be Easier to Admission to Top Medical Colleges?

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, has already started the registration process for NEET UG 2022 counselling at tnmedicalselection.net. The deadline to submit the application form is October 3 by 5 pm. A total of 1,32,167 candidates from Tamil Nadu appeared in NEET this year and out of the total, 67,787 have qualified for the entrance test.

While the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will soon start the state counselling process. The Common Admission Process (CAP) portal has been made available on cetcell.mahacet.org. The application process for admissions to Karnataka colleges have also begun at kea.kar.nic.in. The document verification will start from September 26.

This year, more than 18.5 lakh candidates registered for the biggest medical entrance test in India this year. It was held on July 17 in pen and paper mode. The provisional key was shared among the candidates who were then given time to raise objections against it. Later the final answer key was prepared based on their objections and the results were released.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here