NEET 2022 Dates Finalized During NTA, NMC Meeting

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission (NMC) have held a meeting last week. The meeting was around the national level medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. The medical entrance is expected to be held in June-end this year. Last year due to the pandemic, the academic year was delayed and the medical entrance was held in September.

The exam dates of NEET 2022 have not been released yet. As reported by News18.com earlier, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health were in talks about holding NEET twice a year, however, for the current year, there is no update on the same and it is likely that NEET will be continued to be held annually for admission to medical and allied medical courses.

NEET 2022 — the entrance exam for medical and allied courses — is expected to be held in June. The exact date is expected to be out with the notification. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

While the exam will be held in June-end, the notification will be out by April at nta.nic.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

Like NEET 2021, NEET 2022 too will have an internal choice in the exam. This means, instead of 45 questions in each subject, students will be asked 50 questions in each section. The number of questions to be attempted will remain the same. Students can pick and chose which questions they want to attempt. This will remain applicable this year too as state and central boards have offered syllabus cuts. Having choices will ensure that if a student is not taught a section in school, they are not at a loss.

NEET was held in 13 languages for the first time in 2021. This too will be carried on this year. The languages in which students can take NEET 2022 include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjab. The number of languages is expected to remain the same this year too.

