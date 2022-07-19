NEET 2022 Female Aspirants Claimed Maharashtra Exam Centre Asked Them to Remove Hijab

Several female NEET 2022 aspirants in Maharashtra’s Washim district alleged they were asked to removed their hijabs prior to entering the exam hall. A police official have said that some aggrieved parents complained to them about the same and a probe has been launched. At least two Muslim girls have approached the police. The incident allegedly happened in Matoshree Shantabai Gote College.

“The NEET (Undergraduate) exam was held at six centres in Washim on Sunday. This incident of two girls being asked to remove their burkha and hijab (face veil) allegedly happened in Matoshree Shantabai Gote College. Their application to the police claims that the staff involved in checking students made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burkha-hijab if they didn’t remove it voluntarily,” the police official said.

As per rules by NTA, students wearing religious clothes will have to report two hours earlier to the exam centre. One of the student alleged even though she did remove her hijab, she was still ill-treated by the invigilator during the exam.

One of the student claimed the concerned college authorities first allowed them on the premises for the exam and then later told them to remove their hijab and burkhas outside. They also alleged that the staff also entered into arguments with them.

“We asked them to check us and then allow us in, but the concerned staff spoke to us disrespectfully and their behaviour was not good,” one of the students claimed. The parent of one of the students said they had filed a complaint with the Washim City police station and wants action to be taken to against the college for acting in an “arbitrary” manner.

Inspector Rafiq Shaikh of Washim City police station is investigating the matter, a senior official said.

In another dress code row, about 100 female aspirants of the medical entrance exam have claimed they were asked to remove their bras before taking the exam. They were asked to remove their innerwear at the metal detection stage during the frisking process. Students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories while entering the exam hall, stated the dress code by NTA as an anti-cheating measure. The advisory, however, talks about belts, it does not talk about undergarments such as bras which can include underwiring. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam. The police have said they will arrest the people involved in the same following complaints by students.

— with PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.