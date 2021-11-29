NEET 2022: Free Govt Coaching Facilities For Medical Aspirants

The preparation for the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is not that easy. It needs dedication, rigorous studies, and proper coaching or guidance. Several meritorious students who aspire to become a doctor couldn’t qualify for the NEET due to lack of coaching as their financial conditions do not support them. For such students, central as well as state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and others have announced free coaching services to economically weaker students.

NTA free coaching services

The NEET 2022 aspirants can access the free coaching services by NTA by visiting the official website. They provide free lectures and videos by various prominent professors that can help students in better preparation. Any student can access these free lectures and mock test series available on the NTA website. The agency has also launched a UI mock test app and NTA NEET Abhyas to prepare from the previous year’s questions.

DELHI GOVT Free COACHING

The Delhi government’s ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ trains as many as 15000 students for various competitive exams including NEET. Candidates belonging to underprivileged backgrounds including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) can apply for these classes. Students will also be given Rs 2,500 per month as a stipend to cover their travel or stationary expenses.

UTTAR PRADESH’S ABHYUDAY YOJNA

The UP government is offering free coaching for NEET aspirants who come from rural areas and poor income families. Candidates will be selected for the free coaching programme via an online exam. Students need to register at abhyuday.up.gov.in to apply for the exam.

HARYANA GOVT’s Super 100

Haryana government is providing free coaching for classes 10 and 12 students who are NEET aspirants. Under the ‘Super 100’ scheme, students who obtain at least 80 per cent marks in 10th are eligible to apply. Candidates are selected based on several exams including written and interview. A total of 26 students trained under the scheme had bagged a seat each in IITs.

Every year, nearly 16 lakh students appear for the NEET UG exam, however, not all of them are able to secure a seat for themselves. One can take help from other mediums like there are several YouTube channels that provide free lectures on various topics. One can search topic-wise videos and go through them as well.

