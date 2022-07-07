NEET 2022: How Previous Years' Toppers Prepared for the Medical Exam

Every year lakhs of aspirants apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG making it one of the most sought-after exam among medical applicants. In a bid to ace the exam, aspirants are always on a lookout for exam preparation tips. With just a few days left, to help candidates in their preparations, here are tips on how to crack NEET UG 2022 by previous years’ toppers.

Nikhar Bansal, NEET 2021, Rank 5

Nikhar Bansal, who comes from a family of doctors in Agra, has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He has obtained 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam. Talking about his preparation he said, “Since NEET is a time-restricted exam, I had decided that for optional questions, if I knew the answer to the top question I would not waste time reading the second option,” said the Nikhar, who got only one question wrong in the exam. He added, “Biology and physics have concepts that one can understand and take on any question, but with chemistry, one has to learn and remember a lot. I found that irritating,” he said.

Advising his peers, the soon-to-be doctor said, “NCERT is the key. One does not have to study from too many sources or attempt too many exams. It is primitive though to be thorough with the books one follows and NCERT is the basics. I also referred to national-level exams by Aakash and modules were given to me by my teachers.”

Mrinal Kutteri, NEET 2021, Rank 1

For Mrinal, it was a balance of study and fun that seemed to have worked for her preparation. The 19-year-old, said, “I started the exam by attempting the Physics section first. I thought I could do this section better when I have more time. I considered Biology to be easier and could perform better in it even with limited time,” he said.

Advising his peers, Mrinal said, “There is no one-size-fits-all. When I used to read topper interviews, I used to find out what timetable they follow and what routine worked for them. During my preparation, I, too, followed a lot of routines but I realised that a structured approach does not work for me. I was lucky to have parents and teachers who never forced me and did not discourage in my own style of studying.”

Hrutul Chhag, NEET 2021, Rank 5

Hailing from Kodinar in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath, Hrutul Chhag followed strict discipline for his exam preparation. For his fellow NEET aspirants, he suggests that NCERT is the most important source of study. “Study NCERT and focus on it. Many students don’t read it properly. Practise a sufficient amount of questions from NCERT. If anyone hasn’t been able to clear NEET 2021, they must not give up and stay motivated. Practise and perseverance are the keys. Study hard and you will crack it,” suggested Hrutul.

Aman Kumar Tripathi, NEET 2021, Rank 4

Uttar Pradesh’s Aman Kumar Tripathi too focussed mostly on NCERT as well as the practice questions from modules for physics and chemistry along with class notes. He had no fixed time or schedule for his preparations. “I began my paper with biology followed by chemistry and physics. Since there were two sections in this year’s exam pattern, at first, from section A, I solved all four sections zoology, botany, chemistry, and physics. Then I attempted section B. After completing section A almost 80 per cent of answers were completed and so I felt a little relaxed and got the energy to attempt the next section,” he said.

Tanmay Gupta, NEET 2021, Rank 1

Tanmay Gupta said he has not been a bookworm in the last two years but worked with a proper plan. “Four to five hours of self-study in the evening after the coaching is all I did but I was following a routine,” he said. “I would set small goals in the morning and achieve them by the evening. I am not a night person and would conclude the studies by 10 pm. So there was no strain the next day,” he informed.

He said there would be times when he got bored with studies and he would either go for swimming or meet his friends. “It would refresh me and I could return to the books,” he said. “Lapses in concentration can be avoided by reading a book or watching television. I watched Olympic games in between.”

Pavit Singh, NEET 2021, Rank 23

The young genius has scored 710 out of 720 in NEET 2021. Talking about her preparation for NEET, she said she either used her coaching material or went online. “Now there is an enormous amount of material available online that can help students prepare for NEET. Students don’t need to enrol in big coaching institutes as now there are so many online classes that can help them prepare for the exams,” she added.

Aniruddha Das, NEET 2021, Rank 794

Aniruddha Das, a native of Bengaluru secured 99 percentile in the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021. Talking about his preparation, he says “For physics, I studied objective physics for NEET by DC Pandey (both volumes 1 and 2), while for Chemistry and Biology, I used ‘MTG NCERT at Your Fingertips’. Besides these, I also solved MTG’s NEET/AIPMT previous year question bank, which had questions from 1988 to 2020. I used this book for all three subjects.” Further, he used to revise and attempt papers every day a few months before the exam.

He attempted the NEET paper in a reverse order meaning he did biology first, followed by chemistry and lastly physics as it is not very difficult to score a full 100 per cent in biology as it is a scoring subject, says the aspiring doctor. ” You need to have a considerable amount of time to fill up the OMR sheet. This can hurry you up and force you to commit mistakes in biology, which is actually a disaster. Hence I attempted my paper in the reverse order,” he added.

