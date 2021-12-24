NEET 2022: Important Books, Subject-Wise Must-Read Chapters for Medical Entrance Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2022 is likely to be held in June. This year, the flexibility of having internal colleges in the medical entrance is also likely to be extended like last year. Medical aspirants seeking admission to colleges will have to secure a high cut-off to make it to top colleges.

The NEET syllabus consists of topics taught in physics, chemistry, and biology in classes 11 and 12. Although every chapter has its own importance, some chapters can be categorised as important based on question papers of the last 8 to 10 years. Here’s a reference list of the most important books and subject-wise chapters:

Important Chapters

Physics:

Chapters No. of Questions Asked Per Year Kinematics 3 to 4 Properties of Bulk matter 3 to 4 Electrostatics 3 to 4 Current Electricity 4 Atoms and Nuclei 3 to 4 Electronic devices 3

Physical Chemistry:

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Solid state 2 States of matter 2 Electrochemistry 2 Solutions 2 Chemical Kinetics 2

Inorganic Chemistry:

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Chemical Bonding 5 p-block 3

Organic Chemistry:

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Hydrocarbons 4 Carbonyl Compound 3

Biology:

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Plant Kingdom 5 Animal Kingdom 4 Anatomy of Flowering plants 3 Structural Organization in Animals 3 Biomolecules 3 Cell cycle and cell division 7 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 4 Plant Growth and Development 3 Breathing and Exchange of gases 3 Body fluids and Circulation 3 Locomotion and Movement 4 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering plants 3 Human Reproduction 3 Reproductive Health 3 Molecular basis of inheritance 10 Human health and Disease 3 Strategies for enhancement in food production 3 Biotechnology: Principles and processes 6 Biotechnology and its Applications 6 Organisms and Populations 4 Ecosystem 3

NEET 2022: Important books

Required books for NEET 2022 completely depend on a student’s comfort and ability to relate to the language and explanation style of the author, however, the most prescribed books are the NCERT textbooks.

Every student preparing for NEET 2022 must be thorough with every topic and its explanation as described in NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12. And after completing these textbooks, a student should practice chapter-wise previous ten years’ NEET questions papers.

NEET 2022: Key Points for Preparation Strategy

Strong foundation: Most of the students preparing for NEET do not focus on building a strong foundation and understanding of the concepts and rather jump directly to the more complicated and typical part of the syllabus.

Target Score: The target score should be divided across the three subjects based on your strength and weakness. For example, Biology is the subject that accounts for 50 per cent of the total marks and it is possible to score 360/360, making it the most important part of the strategy.

Pattern of study: The preparation for NEET requires both memorising facts and understanding concepts. One should always segregate such areas and follow appropriate methods to improve both the skills required. Further, one should keep checking one’s progress by writing mock tests at regular intervals.

— Authored by Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education

