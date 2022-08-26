CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET 2022: Know How Many Seats are Available Under MBBS, BDS Colleges

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 26, 2022, 19:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The NEET counselling process is conducted in multiple rounds including one mop-up round and a stray vacancy round (Representative image)

NEET 2022: Of the total medical seats in government colleges, 15 per cent are reserved under AIQ whereas the remaining 85 per cent fall under the state quota

The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2022 is set to be released on August 30. Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results on September 7, ending the long wait for medical aspirants around the country. NEET 2022 was conducted on July 17.

After the announcement of NEET 2022 results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will initiate the counselling process for seats under All India Quota (AIQ). The state counselling bodies will hold counselling for seats under the State Quota. Of the total medical seats in government colleges, 15 per cent are reserved under AIQ whereas the remaining 85 per cent fall under the state quota for undergraduate medical courses including MBBS and BDS.

The NEET counselling process is conducted in multiple rounds including one mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

 NEET 2022: Different quotas of seats for counselling

— All India quota seats

— Central institutions, universities, deemed universities

— Central pool quota seats

— All seats including NRI quota, management quota in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges

— State government quota seats

– State, management, NRI quota seats in private college or university

— AIIMS institutes across India, JIPMER

The MCC only conducts the registration for AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College) and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC authorities for the admission process. The central universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

The results of NEET 2022 will be followed by the announcement of the cutoff. General category candidates must score 50 percentile whereas SC, ST and OBC category candidates are required to score a minimum of 40 percentile to pass the exam. A total of 18,72,329 students including 10.64 lakh female candidates had enrolled in NEET this year. With the removal of the upper cap on the age limit to apply, and other changes, the registration surged by more than 2.5 lakh from last year.

