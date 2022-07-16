NEET 2022: Last-minute Tips and Tricks to Ace the Medical Entrance Exam Tomorrow

With the all India medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 being held tomorrow, all aspirants are at their last leg of preparation. There is nothing more stressful than nearing an exam that you have spent a long time preparing for. Have I revised enough? Have I covered every topic? What sort of questions might appear? Your mind starts wandering places.

This is the time for you to boost confidence, not be stressed out. In addition to the consistency and discipline with which you studied for the past months, a smart strategy can help ace your last-minute preparation. Here are a few effective tips to stay focused and help you score well in the NEET 2022:

Revision is crucial – Revision makes all the difference as the concepts get retained in your mind more strongly. It helps you gather your thoughts and rethink the topic. At this point, it is more helpful to summarize and revise the formulas and concepts that you have already created charts or handwritten cues of. Try not to start any new chapters. Go through topics that are your strong areas from the NCERT books.

There’s always more scope for improvement – Review the questions that you found difficult from your previous mock tests. Practice solving those questions thoroughly. This will ensure you don’t get stuck on a question during the examination and help you figure out the areas you should focus more on.

Strategise your way around solving the paper – A stitch in time saves nine. Gauge the size of questions and the time it will take to solve them. Go after easy questions first, difficult one’s later using the round wise technique. In the first round you solve only simple and direct questions of all subjects and then in the second and third round you can solve the tough and tricky questions.

Staying calm is the key – To battle any last-minute anxiety, try deep breathing to relax your mind and concentrate on solving the paper calmly. Read NEET-related instructions carefully before you begin. Focus on reading and understanding the questions properly. If there is a question that takes more time than it should, don’t panic. Skip it and move to the next one.

Along with these exam-focused strategies, there are a few more things you can do to keep your mind relaxed, such as reaching the exam hall well before time, and going through the instructions on admit card and adhering to them. Remember, whatever time you spend just before the exam should be focused on quality studying and during the exam, stay calm and concentrate on NEET 2022.

— Authored by Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics, Vedantu

