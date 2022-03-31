NEET 2022 Likely on July 17, Like JEE Main 2022 Security Features Likely to be Added in Medical Entrance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is adding additional layers of security to the entrance exams. While there have been several changes for engineering entrance - JEE Main 2022 including two-step verification, live image checking among others, a lot of them are likely to be offered for medical entrance aspirants too.

The medical entrance examination - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is likely to be held on July 17. As reported by News18.com the medical entrance was to be held by July, however, now it is likely that the exam will be held on July 17. If sources are to be believed then the notification will be out today and the registration cum-application forms will be out in the first week of April.

Once candidates fill out the application form and submit it, a confirmation page is released. The confirmation page after filling out the application form will be made available at DigiLocker as well from this year. This is similar to the facility offered for JEE Main. NTA is facilitating to all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker so that they can download their documents like the confirmation page, admit card, score cards, etc.

Besides, candidates may also have to download and install the SANDES app on their phone as a secondary channel — apart from SMS and e-mail — to receive notifications from NTA. The agency will also send a copy of the confirmation page and final scorecard to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.

This time, for the engineering entrance registrations, the NTA added an extra layer of authentication right during the application process to ensure students applying are genuine candidates, who can be traced back. From this year on, when candidates register, they will receive an OTP at their registered mobile number, which they will have to enter before filling out the form. Further, before submitting the fees, they will have to enter another OTP that they received at their registered e-mail address. A similar facility is likely to be followed for NEET 2022 as well.

NEET 2022: No Upper age limit

One of the biggest changes for NEET aspirants this year is the removal of the upper age limit. Earlier, the upper age limit to apply to become a doctor was 25 years for the unreserved category, and for students belonging to the reserved categories — SC, ST, OBC-NCL and PwBD, it was relaxed further by five years, that is, 30 years. Now, anyone can become a doctor at any age. Students can give second attempt at NEET too.

Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for NEET and compete for nearly 80,000 undergraduate courses across medical colleges. With the exemption of the upper age limit, the already competitive exam could have more aspirants hence leading to even tougher competition, believe experts.

