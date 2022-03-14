CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsSL#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#Parliament
Home » News » education-career » NEET 2022: List of Important Chapters, Topic-Wise Weightage, Books for Medical Entrance
2-MIN READ

NEET 2022: List of Important Chapters, Topic-Wise Weightage, Books for Medical Entrance

NEET 2022 upper age limit removed, competition to go up (Representational Image)

NEET 2022 upper age limit removed, competition to go up (Representational Image)

NEET 2022 aspirants, here is a list of topics one cannot miss, if appearing for the medical entrance

Education and Careers Desk

The  Nation Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the notification National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. The common entrance exam this year will allow people from all age groups above 18 years to appear for the exam as the government has removed the upper age limit to appear for the common medical entrance test.

This means that competition for around 80,000 medical colleges across India is likely to go up. Usually, the age was capped at 25 years (upper age limit), and the number of applications used to stand at about 15 lakh. Now, with no upper age limit, it is likely that the number of applications too will go up. Thus, those preparing for the exam will have to double up their preparation.

The key to cracking NEET is to understand the weightage of the topics given in the exam and hence study accordingly. The exam is likely to be held in June. The applications will begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. By now, aspirants should have a study plan ready.

Advertisement

NEET syllabus has been compiled on the basis of topics taught in physics, Chemistry and Biology in class 11th and 12th. Although every chapter has its own importance, some chapters can be categorized as important based on question papers of the last 8 – 10 years.  For those who dont, here is a list of topics one cannot miss, if appearing for NEET 2022

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2022: Physics

ChaptersAverage No. of Questions Asked Per Year
Kinematics3 to 4
Properties of Bulk matter3 to 4
Electrostatics3 to 4
Current Electricity4
Atoms and Nuclei3 to 4
Electronic devices3

NEET 2022: Physical Chemistry

ChaptersAverage No. of Questions Asked Per Year
Solid state2
States of matter2
Electrochemistry2
Solutions2
Chemical Kinetics2

NEET 2022: Inorganic Chemistry

ChaptersAverage No. of Questions Asked Per Year
Chemical Bonding5
p-block3

NEET 2022: Organic Chemistry

ChaptersAverage No. of Questions Asked Per Year
Hydrocarbons4
Carbonyl Compound3

NEET 2022: Biology

ChaptersAverage No. of Questions Asked Per Year
Plant Kingdom5
Animal Kingdom4
Anatomy of Flowering plants3
Structural Organization in Animals3
Biomolecules3
Cell cycle and cell division7
Photosynthesis in Higher Plants4
Plant growth and Development3
Breathing and Exchange of gases3
Body fluids and Circulation3
Locomotion and Movement4
Sexual Reproduction in Flowering plants3
Human Reproduction3
Reproductive Health3
Molecular basis of inheritance10
Human health and Disease3
Strategies for enhancement in food production3
Biotechnology: Principles and processes6
Biotechnology and its Applications6
Organisms and Populations4
Ecosystem3

NEET 2022: Books to Crack Exam

Required books for the NEET exam completely depend on a student’s comfort and ability to relate to the language and explanation style of the author. However, the most prescribed books are the NCERT textbooks. So, every student preparing for NEET must be thorough with every topic and its explanation as described in NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12. And after completing these textbooks, a student should practice chapter-wise previous ten years’ NEET questions papers.

The target score should be divided across the three subjects based on your strength and weakness. For example, Biology is the subject accounts for 50% of the total marks and it is possible to score 360/360, making it the most important part of the strategy.

The preparation for NEET requires both memorizing facts and understanding concepts. One should always segregate such areas and follow appropriate methods to improve both the skills required.

One should keep checking one’s progress by writing mock tests at regular intervals.

— Written by Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer,  Extramarks Education

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:March 14, 2022, 17:03 IST