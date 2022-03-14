NEET 2022: List of Important Chapters, Topic-Wise Weightage, Books for Medical Entrance

The Nation Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the notification National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. The common entrance exam this year will allow people from all age groups above 18 years to appear for the exam as the government has removed the upper age limit to appear for the common medical entrance test.

This means that competition for around 80,000 medical colleges across India is likely to go up. Usually, the age was capped at 25 years (upper age limit), and the number of applications used to stand at about 15 lakh. Now, with no upper age limit, it is likely that the number of applications too will go up. Thus, those preparing for the exam will have to double up their preparation.

The key to cracking NEET is to understand the weightage of the topics given in the exam and hence study accordingly. The exam is likely to be held in June. The applications will begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. By now, aspirants should have a study plan ready.

NEET syllabus has been compiled on the basis of topics taught in physics, Chemistry and Biology in class 11th and 12th. Although every chapter has its own importance, some chapters can be categorized as important based on question papers of the last 8 – 10 years. For those who dont, here is a list of topics one cannot miss, if appearing for NEET 2022

NEET 2022: Physics

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Kinematics 3 to 4 Properties of Bulk matter 3 to 4 Electrostatics 3 to 4 Current Electricity 4 Atoms and Nuclei 3 to 4 Electronic devices 3

NEET 2022: Physical Chemistry

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Solid state 2 States of matter 2 Electrochemistry 2 Solutions 2 Chemical Kinetics 2

NEET 2022: Inorganic Chemistry

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Chemical Bonding 5 p-block 3

NEET 2022: Organic Chemistry

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Hydrocarbons 4 Carbonyl Compound 3

NEET 2022: Biology

Chapters Average No. of Questions Asked Per Year Plant Kingdom 5 Animal Kingdom 4 Anatomy of Flowering plants 3 Structural Organization in Animals 3 Biomolecules 3 Cell cycle and cell division 7 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 4 Plant growth and Development 3 Breathing and Exchange of gases 3 Body fluids and Circulation 3 Locomotion and Movement 4 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering plants 3 Human Reproduction 3 Reproductive Health 3 Molecular basis of inheritance 10 Human health and Disease 3 Strategies for enhancement in food production 3 Biotechnology: Principles and processes 6 Biotechnology and its Applications 6 Organisms and Populations 4 Ecosystem 3

NEET 2022: Books to Crack Exam

Required books for the NEET exam completely depend on a student’s comfort and ability to relate to the language and explanation style of the author. However, the most prescribed books are the NCERT textbooks. So, every student preparing for NEET must be thorough with every topic and its explanation as described in NCERT textbooks of classes 11 and 12. And after completing these textbooks, a student should practice chapter-wise previous ten years’ NEET questions papers.

The target score should be divided across the three subjects based on your strength and weakness. For example, Biology is the subject accounts for 50% of the total marks and it is possible to score 360/360, making it the most important part of the strategy.

The preparation for NEET requires both memorizing facts and understanding concepts. One should always segregate such areas and follow appropriate methods to improve both the skills required.

One should keep checking one’s progress by writing mock tests at regular intervals.

— Written by Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education

