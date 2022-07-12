NEET 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall Ticket at neet.nta.nic.in, Students Demand Postponement

Live now
NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the medical entrance exam today, July 12 at 11:30 am. The NEET 2022 hall ticket will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Since there will not be any hard copy released, students will have to download and take a printout of the online NEET admit Read More
Students appearing for the NEET 2022 cannot wear clothes with long sleeves, according to instructions by the exam conducting body – NTA. If a candidate comes in cultural or customary dress at the exam centre, they should have to report at the venue at least an hour before the last reporting time. The last reporting time is 12.30 pm. For kids wearing customary dresses, the time will be pushed up to 11:30.
NEET candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM and all instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM. The test will be held from 2 to 5:20 PM. Students need to keep the time distribution in mind while reaching the exam hall.
While announcing the date and time of the NEET admit card, NTA said that it has received a few representations regarding the change of exam City. “Those representations have been examined and their exam city has been changed wherever feasible and possible,” said NTA in an official notice.
A total of 18,72,341 students have registered to appear for NEET. The medical entrance exam is the biggest exam this year going by the number of students. This is the highest-ever enrolment number for the medical entrance; a jump of more than 2 lakh from last year.
NEET aspirants have been seeking postponement of the exam date by at least 40 to 60 days, leading to extra time for preparation. Students argue that the counselling process of NEET-UG 2021 concluded only in March this year, leaving them with just three months window to revise the entire syllabus.
NTA will release the admit card for the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 – today, July 12. Students can download their NEET hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory to bring the printout of the online admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.
The medical entrance exam is held once a year and this time it is scheduled to take place on July 17. A record number of over 18.7 lakh students have registered to appear for the exam, however, not everyone is happy about the exam date. There have been protests for months seeking postponement of the exam, however, the authorities have shown no inclination to defer the exam.
NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: From the release of admit card to the number of applicants to the expected cut-off to exam day tips, catch all the action live here. We are also covering the protests around the medical entrance exam, college admissions, and more. If you need us to look into an issue, if you have any queries, reach out to us on Twitter @News18dotcom.
