NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: Notification, Registration Process Likely to Begin Today at neet.nta.nic.in

Read more

NEET 2022 will also be the first-ever NEET to be open for candidates across age groups as the government has lifted the upper age limit to apply for the medical entrance exam. This can lead to more number of students applying for the exam. It is likely that over 17 lakh students apply for NEET this year. Usually, about 15 lakh students take the exam every year.

Like NEET 2021, NEET 2022 is also expected to have an internal choice. The first section will have 35 compulsory questions whereas, in section two, candidates will have to attempt any 10 of the 15 listed questions. All questions in NEET 2022 will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.

Those who clear NEET are eligible to seek admission into MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses can register for the entrance exam online.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.