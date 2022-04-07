NEET 2022: Longer Exam to Rise in Fee, List of Changes Introduced in Medical Entrance Exam

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday night released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 notification and started the application process. The national-level medical entrance exam has undergone a series of changes this year. From an increase in the duration of the exam to a rise in the number of exam centers abroad to the removing of the upper age limit.

Experts believe that the NEET 2022 will not only give chance to students who could not crack medical entrance in the first go but also to those who had to move their studies online due to the pandemic or other geopolitical conditions like in Ukraine. With an increase in the number of students, however, the competition is also expected to rise. Let’s take a look at changes introduced in NEET 2022 and their impact.

Exam time Duration Increased

In one of the biggest changes, NEET UG 2022 will be a longer exam in terms of time duration. The NTA has allowed students 20 more minutes for the exam, however, the number of questions remains the same - 180. Now, students will get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve the exam. This, believe experts, can be a game-changer for candidates. As of now, there is no clarity if the increased time duration in the exam is only for reading question paper or to solve papers are well. In any of the case, this is likely to change the exam startegy for students.

No age Limit

Another major change that has been made for the candidates is that this year, there will be no upper age limit to give the exam. Till last year, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. However, in a move that is being celebrated by many candidates, this year the upper age limit has been removed.

Experts believe that this could increase the competition for the exam as the number of students taking the test could increase. While it will make NEET a low-stake exam considering students will have second, or third chances at the entrance test, for fresh applicants, competition can rise.

Increase in Registration Fee

Third change that has been made on the NEET 2022 is about the changed registration fee for the exam. This year the registration fee for all categories has been increased. Till last year the fees for the general category was Rs 1,500, which has now been increased to 1,600. For the candidates belonging to EWS and OBC-NCL categories the fee has been increased from 1,400 to 1,500 now, a Rs 100 increase. Further, for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories they will have to pay Rs 800, compared to Rs 700 till last year. The candidates applying from outside India will need to pay Rs 8,500 instead of Rs 7,500 to register for the NEET-UG 2022 exam.

New Exam Centers Added

This year new cities have also been added on the list for examination centers. According to the NEET 2022 information brochure, this year, there are a total of 543 cities for the examination centers, whereas there were 202 last year. Additionally, the NTA has decided to set up as many as 14 exam centers outside India.

The NEET UG exam 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022, in offline mode as per the NEET 2022 notification. The information brochure has already been published with the NEET registration schedule and exam date.

