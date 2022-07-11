NEET 2022: No Long Sleeves, No Shoes, Check Dress Code for Medical Entrance Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17, despite protests, the authorities have not changed the exam dates yet. Over 18 lakh students who have registered for the medical entrance test will be taking the exam at the same time in pen and paper mode. This is the biggest exam of the year. Thus, to ensure the safety and sanctity of the exam strict rules will be followed including the dress code.

Students appearing for the NEET 2022 cannot wear clothes with long sleeves, according to instructions by the exam conducting body – NTA. If a candidate comes in cultural or customary dress at the exam centre, they should have to report at the venue at least an hour before the last reporting time. The last reporting time is 12.30 pm. For kids wearing customary dresses, the time will be pushed up to 11:30. This is done to ensure enough time for “proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination”, said NTA.

Further, slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted, however, Shoes are not permitted in the exam hall. This is one of the moves to prevent cheating. Further, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not allowed in the exam center. Students can not wear items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, etc. If someone is found wearing these, they will be asked to remove the article, as per rules.

“The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only,” read the official brochure.

NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17, even as the demands to postpone the exam continue, the authorities are prepared to hold the biggest entrance exam of the year. NEET 2022 will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. This year, students have been given extra 20 minutes for the exam. This extra time can prove to be a game-changer, believe experts.

