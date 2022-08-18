NEET 2022: No Upper Age Limit to Bra Removing Row, Five Major Events Took Place in Medical Entrance

The biggest entrance exam in India, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) went even bigger with the number of applications being at a record-high this year. The medical entrance exam, however, also saw many cases of mismanagement during the exam. From dress code to changes in the examination rules, to the rise in the number of applicants, know these five incidents that happened during NEET UG 2022 in detail:

1. Highest number of applications ever: About 95 per cent of students who registered for the medical entrance exam appeared for NEET 2022. NEET 2022 received the highest number of applications ever, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female, NTA officials said. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

2. No upper age limit: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will not have any upper age limit anymore. Anyone irrespective of their age will be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam from NEET 2022 onwards. This decision was taken in the meeting held between the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Council (NMC) held on October 21.

Earlier, the upper age limit to apply to become a doctor was 25 years for the unreserved category, and for students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwBD Candidates, it was relaxed further by five years.

Now, irrespective of the category, students who have completed their class 12 level of education in physics, chemistry, and biology will be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam.

Every year, about 15 lakh students appear for NEET, with his relaxation the number of students applying for the entrance exam is expected to go up. This might increase the competition for the medical colleges which already have a limited number of seats.

3. Students asked to remove bra: Almost 100 female students in an exam centre in Kerala claimed they were asked to remove their bras before taking the medical entrance exam as part of the frisking process. The students said they were asked to remove their bras at the metal detection centre due to ‘hooks’ present in their inner-wear. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam.

The NEET 2022 dress code states that students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories during the exam as an anti-cheating measure. The advisory talked about belts, but it had no mention of undergarments.

Female staff from third-party company outsourced by NTA to work at the exam center were arrested in this case.

4. Impersonators tried taking exam on behalf of kids: A gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they were trying to take the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 on behalf of students. While the FIR has been filed against 11 people, as many as eight have been arrested so far. Among those nabbed, six are exam solvers, according to CBI. The ongoing investigation has so far revealed that the gang would ask students to submit their log-in IDs and password with them. At the time of downloading the admit card, the exam solver gang would morph the admit card.

To ensure one seat in medical colleges or to get enough marks in NEET, the gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh. Of these about Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed.

5. Question paper interchanged: In an exam center in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, students claimed that the question papers for Hindi and English medium were interchanged. Further, an NTA official has confirmed the same. The official added that although the question papers were mixed-up, students were given extra time to complete their papers.

Post the exam, students and parents gathered in front of the exam centre at the Army Public School in Sri Ganganagar to protest. A NEET aspirant claimed the exam started at 2 pm but after around 4:30 pm, people from the exam centre informed they were mistakenly given the bilingual question paper meant for Hindi medium students. While Hindi medium students received the question paper meant for English medium students.

The student said he completed the entire exam in two and a half hours, but the authorities took away everyone’s question paper and replaced it with the one meant for English medium students. The question paper was the same as the bilingual one, and students were able to finish it by 6 pm, the aspirant added. The exam, however, has now been cancelled and the students will have to retake it in another time slot.

