NEET 2022 Not to Have Any Upper Limit to Apply

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will not have any upper age limit anymore. Anyone irrespective of their age will be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam from NEET 2022 onwards. This decision was taken in the meeting held between the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Council (NMC) held on October 21.

Earlier, the upper age limit to apply to become a doctor was 25 years for the unreserved category, and for students belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwBD Candidates, it was relaxed further by five years.

Now, irrespective of the category, students who have completed their class 12 level of education in physics, chemistry, and biology will be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam.

Every year, about 15 lakh students appear for NEET, with his relaxation the number of students applying for the entrance exam is expected to go up. This might increase the competition for the medical colleges which already have a limited number of seats.

The NTA will reflect the new rules in NEET 2022 information brochure. The brochure along with the notification and application process will be issued at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held in June this year. The exact dates are not out yet.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern to Change too

Apart from the age criteria, the NEET 2022 is likely to have a new exam pattern too. Just like NEET 2021, NEET 2022 will have two sections — the first section will consist of 35 questions and the second section will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions in the second section, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. All the questions will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.

