NEET 2022: NTA Reduces Number of Exam Cities for Medical Entrance

The number of cities which will host the NEET 2022 has seen a drop. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier said that NEET will be held in 546 Indian cities and 14 foreign destinations, however, as the NEET admit card is released on Tuesday the number of Indian cities hosting exams has seen a decline to 497; the number of international locations remained the same.

While announcing the date and time of the NEET admit card, NTA said that it has received a few representations regarding the change of exam City. “Those representations have been examined and their exam city has been changed wherever feasible and possible,” said NTA in an official notice.

After the cheating scandal in both NEET and JEE last year, this year NTA has added several security features to the exam. The list of exam centers is not made public. The exam halls will have jammers and CCTVs to ensure checking. The NTA has also released a dress code and strict frisking rules. To ensure safety, long sleeves, shes, jewelry, and belts are banned from the NEET exam hall.

The reduction in the number of cities could have happened because of fewer students opting for a particular exam. “In case, the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities,” state the rules.

“For convenience, the candidates may select their own city or neighboring cities in their State of Residence only and not for far away cities in other States. NTA will not be responsible for any inconvenience due to the incorrect selection of cities by the candidates,” according to NTA.

Among the biggest changes this year, the government has removed the upper age limit in NEET irrespective of the candidate’s category. Now anyone who had completed class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology can apply for this medical entrance exam. Earlier, the upper age limit to appear in NEET was 25 years for candidates belonging to unreserved categories.

