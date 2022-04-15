NEET 2022: Past Years Toppers Recommends Books to Crack Medical Entrance

NEET 2022 registrations are on. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and lakhs of aspirants are fighting for a seat at medical and dental colleges. To clear NEET, it is not only important to have passed NEET but also to secure a good rank at it. Who better to suggest study preparations than the ones who have topped the exams themselves.

The syllabus for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is designed considering the syllabus of the state board, CBSE, CICSE, NIOS, COBSE of classes 11 and 12. Here are some important books recommended by the toppers from past years:

NEET 2018 Rank 1 Kalpana Kumari

Kalpana Kumari from Bihar secured the first rank in 2018. She studied nearly 13-14 hours a day right after her class 10 exam. Kalpana had scored 691 marks out of 750. She relied on NCERT books thoroughly for her preparation as they provided clarity on the fundamentals of several subjects, said the topper.

NEET 2021 Rank 1 Mrinal Kutteri

Hyderabad-based Mrinal Kutteri secured rank 1 scoring full marks in medical entrance exam. For the basic preparations, he followed NCERTs and previous year question papers. “There is no one-size-fits-all. During my preparation, I, too, followed a lot of routines but I realised that a structured approach does not work for me. Anyone who is preparing for a competitive exam should be courageous and free to experiment, they need to find out what works for them and no matter what anyone says stick to it,” he said.

NEET 2021 Rank 4 Aman Kumar Tripathi

Aman Kumar Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh scored 716 marks out of 720 securing rank 4. He also focussed mostly on NCERT and practice questions from modules for physics and chemistry. He used to study based on the number of topics and subjects to be covered each day rather than by hours. “I used to set some topics per day and put my mind that I have to finish it on that day no matter how much time it took,” he said.

NEET 2021 Rank 5 Hrutul Chhag

Hrutul, a native of Gujarat secured 715 marks out of 720 last year. He too relied heavily on NCERT and called it the most important source of study. “Study NCERT and focus on it. Many students don’t read it properly. Practise a sufficient amount of questions from NCERT. If anyone hasn’t been able to clear NEET 2021, they must not give up and stay motivated. Practise and perseverance are the keys. Study hard and you will crack it,” he said.

NEET 2021 Rank 5 Nikhar Bansal

Like most other students, Nikhar too relied on NCERT books. He said it to love the entire process. One should not think about factors such as rank and result and should love the subjects. “NCERT is the key. One does not have to study from too many sources or attempt too many exams. It is primitive though to be thorough with the books one follows and NCERT is the basics," he said.

NEET 2021 Rank 23 Pavit Singh

Rank 23 holder Pavit Singh said that she mostly prepared from NCERT books for her boards which also helped her for the medical entrance. She either used her coaching material or went online. “Now there is an enormous amount of material available online that can help students prepare for NEET. Students don’t need to enrol in big coaching institutes as now there are so many online classes that can help them prepare for the exams,” she added.

NEET 2021 Rank 794 Aniruddha Das

Hailing from Bengaluru, Aniruddha Das secured 99 percentile in NEET 2021. He scored 681 out of 720 and an AIR of 794. For his physics paper, he studied Objective Physics for NEET by DC Pandey (volumes 1 and 2) and for Chemistry and Biology, he studied MTG NCERT at Your Fingertips. “Besides these, I also solved MTG’s NEET/AIPMT previous years’ question bank, which had questions from 1988 to 2020. I used this book for all three subjects,” he said. Further, he revised and attempted papers every day starting a few months before the exam.

