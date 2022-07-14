NEET 2022 Postponement Plea in Delhi High Court Today

The Delhi High Court will hear on Thursday a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam. The petition was filed by 15 aspirants from across the country. The plea will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula. The competitive exam is scheduled to be held on July 17.

Through the petition, candidates seek to postpone the exam by four to six weeks. Students want deferment on several grounds including the clash in NEET, JEE, and CUET exam dates. The petition also claims that the dates of several exams being within a few days gap has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.

The petition, filed through advocate Mamta Sharma, stated that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.

Respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different, the petition said.

The plea further said due to heavy rains and flood situations in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of km.

The petition also stated that this year, the notification for NEET (UG) was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is unreasonable and arbitrary. In spite of being aware about the genuine and legitimate grievances of the petitioners, respondents have failed to take a timely decision in respect of rescheduling NEET- UG 2022 and created a state of confusion among students by not releasing the admit card of the students till 11th of July 2022, the petition said.

Aspirant students were under a legitimate belief that their concerns raised through various representations will be considered but to much shock and surprise, respondents maintaining their ignorant attitude have decided to conduct the NEET-UG 2022 examination at the scheduled date of 17.07.2022, it added.

The petition asserted that NEET- UG is one most challenging examinations and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.

The petition, on behalf of several medical aspirants, was listed for hearing on July 14 after it was mentioned before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday.

— With inputs from PTI

