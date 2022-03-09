NEET 2022 Registrations Soon: How to Apply For Medical Entrance, Documents Needed

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is likely to begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification for the medical entrance exam on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in by the coming month and the exam will likely be held by June-end.

Last year, the exam had an internal choice and was conducted in 13 Indian languages. This year too, students can expect choice in each section, as well as the exam will continue to be multilingual. Here is a look at details medical aspirants need to know about NEET 2022

NEET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or equivalent with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology or mathematics or any other elective subject with English with at least 50 per cent marks can apply for NEET. Those who are appeared in the class 12 exam this year can also apply for the same.

Also read| NEET 2022: Know Subject-wise Syllabus of Medical Entrance

Advertisement

NEET 2022: Documents Needed

— Scanned copy of photo of the candidate

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Aadhar card

— Category certificate, if applicable

NEET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2022, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link registration form

Step 3: Register yourself by using a valid email id and mobile number

Step 4: Once the registration is done, save the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the remaining details of the application form, upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Read| NEET, JEE Main 2022: NTA Launches Free Lecture Series by IIT Professors, Experts

Last year, NEET featured internal choices wherein instead of 45 questions, students were asked 50 questions from each section. The examinees were provided OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet to mark their answers which they had to do in a pen and paper mode. The number of questions to be attempted remained the same. This new exam pattern will be applicable this year as well as the state and central boards have offered syllabus cuts. About 15 lakh students apply for the exams every year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.