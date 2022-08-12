NEET 2022 Result: How Many Days Does it Take to Evaluate Medical Entrance Exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the answer key and the candidate’s response sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 soon. It could be released by August 14. Once released, the same will be available on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, going by past year trends, candidates can expect NEET result 2022 result by August-end. The NTA usually releases the result of the medical entrance exam within a month and a half of holding the exam. NEET 2022 was held on July 17. Hence, it could be released by August 31.

NEET 2022 Result Date: Past Year Trends

Last year, NEET was held on September 12, while the result was released on November 1. This means it was released in a little over a month. In 2020, the exam was held on September 13, and the results were out on October 16 while NEET 2019 was held on April 15 and the results were announced on June 5. In 2018, the MBBS entrance was held on May 6, and the result on June 4.

Year Exam Date Result Date 2021 September 12 November 1 2020 September 13 October 16 2019 April 15 June 5 2018 May 6 June 4



To pass NEET 2022, the cut-off is 40 percentile for applicants from the reserved category, 45 percentile for PH candidates, and 50 percentile for general category candidates. Last year, the NEET qualifying marks for general category candidates ranged from 138 to 720, while for OBC, SC, and ST categories, it ranged from 108 to 137. This was, however, a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.

To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the NEET 2022, said experts. This year, the number of students applying for NEET 2022 was the highest. As a result, the competition is likely to go higher to grab a seat at the top government medical colleges in India. Even though the paper was comparatively tougher than last year, the cut-off could still be expected to rise, the experts added. There are a total of 91,927 MBBS seats in all the government and private medical colleges

