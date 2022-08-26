NEET 2022 Result on September 7, Answer Key by August 30

The result date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- UG 2022 (NEET-UG), has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In an official notification, the agency announced that the results of the medical examination will be released on September 7. It has also confirmed that the NEET answer key, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses would be released by August 30.

Once the results and answer keys of the exam are shared, candidates can download them through the website, neet.nta.nic.in, by using their application number. According to the notification, candidates can raise objections to the answer key as well as the recorded response from August 30 for a fee worth Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 per question respectively.

Students will be informed about the distribution of answer key and OMR sheets on their registered email id. With the help of the answer key, students can calculate their expected scores even before the results are declared. Details and the process to challenge the answer key will be announced separately in a public notice.

As per the marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for every right answer and one mark to be deducted for every wrong answer. The cut-off marks for NEET 2022 will be released after the results are out. General category candidates have to score 50 percentile and SC, ST and OBC category candidates have to score 40 percentile to pass the exam.

A total of 18,72,329 students enrolled themselves for the entrance exam out of which 10.64 lakh were female candidates. The medical entrance exam, for the first time, surpassed the number of registrations, this year. The application numbers surged by more than 2.5 lakh from last year. The exam was held on July 17 at 3570 different centres located in 497 cities across the country including 14 cities outside India.

