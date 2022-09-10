NEET 2022 Result Out, What's Next? Check Admission Process, Top Medical Colleges

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 results were announced on September 7, 2022. Out of 17,64,571 examinees, a total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified for the biggest medical exam in India recording a pass percentage of 56.27. Now, the candidates who passed the exam are eligible to appear for the NEET UG counselling round, which is expected to begin soon.

NEET 2022: Counselling process

The NEET counselling is likely to be conducted in four rounds. If in case the seats still remain vacant, additional rounds may be announced. Firstly, all eligible candidates will have to register themselves once the counselling link is activated. Thereafter candidates will have to choose college and course they wish to apply for, based on which and their NEET merit, students will be allocated colleges.

After the first round of NEET counselling seat allotment list is announced, if a candidate gets a college/course of choice, they need to submit the fee and verify their documents to book a seat. If not, they can float the seat and wait for the next round. Vacant seats will be up for grabs in the next round. In the second round, there will be no option of upgradation to the mop-up round.

Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in round two of NEET 2022 counselling will not be allowed to resign or take part in any of the further rounds of counselling. Candidates who have not joined the allotted seat by second round will be eligible for further rounds of counselling subject to forfeiture of the security deposit and fresh registration only in the mop-up round.

NEET UG 2022: List of best medical colleges

Now, before the counselling process begins, qualified candidates can check the top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings and aim for the best one.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

In the NEET results declared by the National Testing Agency, Tanishka, from Rajasthan secured the first position. Meanwhile, Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule were able to bag the second and third positions respectively. There are as many as 50 candidates who have made it to the NEET UG 2022 toppers list.

