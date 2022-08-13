NEET 2022 Results Soon: Know Cut-Off for UP Govt Medical Colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 by August-end. The exam result will be available on the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in, once it is declared. The answer key is expected to be released before the results. It is likely to be released in the upcoming week.
Students who took the NEET-UG 2022 can look up last year’s cut-offs to know how much score they would need to be enrolled in top medical colleges this academic year. Below is the list of last year’s cut-offs from Uttar Pradesh government medical colleges:
|UP Medical College
|NEET Score General Category
|NEET Score SC Category
|NEET Score ST category
|Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|647
|570
|544
|Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|616
|530
|502
|Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur
|626
|533
|522
|Autonomous State Medical College, Basti
|616
|527
|506
|Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|635
|544
|509
|Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad
|620
|531
|512
|Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich
|616
|525
|507
|Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda
|617
|525
|505
|Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur
|620
|531
|512
|Government Medical College, Jalaun
|619
|531
|505
Also read| NIRF Ranking 2022: NEET Aspirants, Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India, AIIMS Remains Undefeated
This year, the national level medical entrance exam was held on July 17 in which approximately 18.72 lakh candidates had registered. The test was administered at 3,570 locations in 497 cities across India and 14 cities abroad by the NTA.
To pass NEET 2022, the cut-off is 40 percentile for candidates from the reserved category, and 45 percentile for physically handicapped candidates. While it is 50 percentile for the unreserved category candidates. Last year, the NEET qualifying marks for general category candidates ranged from 138 to 720, while for OBC, SC, and ST categories, it ranged from 108 to 137. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here