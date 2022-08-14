NEET 2022 Results: When to Expect Scorecards? What Could be Cut-off for Govt Colleges

The biggest entrance exam in the country, NEET 2022 will be announcing its results soon. Over 18 lakh students registered for the medical entrance exam this year, a rise of nearly 2.5 lakh from last year. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will issue the result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Usually, NEET 2022 results are announced in about a month and a half. NEET 2022 was held on July 17. Hence, it could be released by August 31. Last year, NEET was held on September 12, while the result was released on November 1. In 2020, the exam was held on September 13, and the results were out on October 16.

First, the NEET answer key will be issued after which students will get a window to raise objections. The objection so raised will be studied by an expert committee and changes will be made in the final answer key. The results will be based on the final answer key.

While to pass the exam, students just need 50 percentile and 40 percentile for reserved category students, and 45 percentile for PhD students, the cut-off for admission to top medical colleges is expected to go higher.

Experts revealed that even though the paper was comparatively tougher than last year, the cut-off could still be expected to rise. To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the exam.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes said that the cut-off could be around 150 marks to qualify NEET and the last seat could go up to 350 marks, however, for MBBS at government colleges, students would need around 600 marks. He further added that as compared to last year chemistry and botany were tougher and could be the deciding factor.

