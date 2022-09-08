NEET 2022: Son of Civil Servants, Vatsa Ashish Batra Secures AIR 2, Know His Preparation Strategy

Hailing from Delhi, Vatsa Ashish Batra has secured the All India Rank 2 in NEET 2022 by securing 715 out of 720. While the top four rank holders including Vatsa scored 99.99 percentile, it is the tie-breaker rule that made all the difference. Despite getting rank 2, Delhi-boy has obtained the highest marks in the medical entrance exam this year. The son of civil servants, Ashish and Monica Batra, he says he finds being a doctor a “noble profession” and has always loved the subjects too.

An AIIMS Delhi aspirant, the 17-year-old might opt to become a surgeon after clearing MBBS, or even follow the route of his parents and go for civil services. “If I get the opportunities, I might take up civil services, later in life. I have not decided yet,” he told News18.com. The MBBS aspirant has completed his class 12 from Air Force Bal Bharati School, Delhi, but prior to that he used to stay in Ranchi, and completed his 10th from there. Due to his parents’ professional commitments, he had to change his city.

To take part in the biggest national-level test in India, the teenager had been preparing for the past two and half years. “I had followed very rotational timing throughout my preparation. The number of hours I put in for the NEET preparation each year, varied. In class 11, I did not study much for NEET. It was only in class 12 that I gave a lot of time for the exam preparation. Apart from tuition, I used to self-study for 6 to 7 hours each day,” said Vatsa.

A student of Aakash BYJU’S, he said he took a lot of mock tests. “In the past few months, I increased my study time and took a mock test at least 4-5 times per week. In the last month, before appearing for the medical exam, I attempted 20-30 mock tests,” said the 17-year-old. Apart from NCERTs, he focused more on his teacher’s notes and mock tests. During the exam, he said he attempted the biology section first as he likes it the most and knew that he could complete it faster and give himself more time for the remaining subjects.

