NEET 2022: Tips for State Board Students to Prepare for Medical Entrance

NEET 2022: If you are a state board student preparing for the medical entrance exam and think that the CBSE students have leverage over you? Think again. As per the analysis of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result for UG, out of total 8.7 lakh candidates who qualified for the medical entrance exam, 66 per cent of students were from boards other than CBSE. Amongst the top 1 lakh candidates, the Rajasthan board leads the share with 19 per cent of students.

Even though most toppers credit the NCERTs - which are prescribed by the central board - for their preparations, state board students can make it big in the medical entrance exam too.

State Board and NEET Syllabus Gap

Advertisement

Previously, NEET was completely based on the CBSE syllabus and this was a big disadvantage for a state board student. There was a crucial difference in the syllabus of physics, chemistry, and biology. But in 2018, the then Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar decided that they will take into account the curriculum of all state boards during the framing of the NEET question paper.

This is a great relief to the state board students and now the syllabus is not such an imminent barrier to crack the examination for them. And hence, the NEET exam syllabus is designed considering the syllabus of the state board, CBSE, CICSE, NIOS, COBSE of classes 11 and 12. As per the report, 82 per cent of questions in NEET 2021 could be solved from the books of Tamil Nadu board.

Early Preparation

NEET preparation requires sound knowledge of class 11 topics as well. Therefore, one must start their preparation from the 11th standard only. Starting early has an advantage as it tests concepts and fundamentals from the topics taught in 11th and 12th.

Language

The language has been another barrier for state board students as previously the NEET paper was designed in only two languages- English and Hindi. But from 2017 onwards it was announced that the students can give the exam in more than two languages. Moreover, NEET 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi. Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

NCERT Not Enough

Advertisement

A major question for the state board student preparing for NEET is if the NCERT syllabus is enough for the preparation? The answer is no. NCERT focuses on basic concepts and sometimes direct questions can also be asked from these books. Considering the competition and required score to get into a good medical college, candidates preparing for the exam need to read other relevant books too apart from NCERT. The state board students must also concentrate on NEET study materials or reference books and daily practice papers.

Make List of Important Topics

Students preparing for the NEET must create a plan and strategy to cover the syllabus. In order to achieve this, they must identify the top 80 per cent chapters from each subject (that covers the topics of both class 11 and 12) and practice. These are some of the important topics from where most questions are expected:

Physics: Thermodynamics, Mechanics, Optics, Nuclear Physics

Advertisement

Chemistry: Mole Concept, Coordination Chemistry, Chemical Bonding, Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table

Biology: Genetics, Reproduction, Ecology & Environment, Cell Biology, Biotechnology, Morphology

To cover these topics and syllabus, some of the reference books that students must study are NCERT for all the three subjects, Dinesh Objective Biology, Trueman’s Biology – Vol 1 and Vol 2, Physical Organic Chemistry by OP Tandon, Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd, Concepts of Physics by HC Verma, Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov.

The most important thing for state board students preparing for NEET is their positive attitude. As your attitude decides the effectiveness of your learning process. If you have a negative attitude, then it can make things difficult. Hence, following a positive attitude will lead to success.

The competition is huge and overwhelming. If you have a genuine desire for success with a positive attitude, then you can face all the barriers without any issue. The candidates who are determined and strong-willed and who can put in a good effort in the last two-three weeks will have the upper hand and can get through the NEET successfully.

— Authored by Himanshu Gautam, CEO and Co-founder of Safalta

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.