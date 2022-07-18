NEET 2022 Unofficial Answer Key Out, Here's How to Predict Your Score

The biggest national-level exam – NEET 2022 – concluded on Sunday with over 17 lakh students attending the exam. More than 18.72 lakh students had registered for the medical entrance exam – the highest-ever participation. The majority of candidates took the exam from Jaipur with as many as 52,351 students and the minimum participation was from West Sikkim with 105 students. Similarly, the number of candidates outside India was maximum in Dubai with 646 students and a minimum of six in Thailand.

Most of the candidates who appeared for the exam rated the chemistry section to be the toughest. Further, experts believe that this year’s exam was tougher as it had more statement-based questions which could be tricky for students. This year NTA had increased the time duration and gave 20 minutes extra, however, it also increased the frequency of statement-based questions which required careful reading. In the physics section, students found questions that involved lengthy calculations.

NEET 2022 Answer Key by Aakash BYJU’s

The dimensions [MLT–2A–2] belong to the

1) Magnetic permeability

(2) Electric permittivity

(3) Magnetic flux

(4) Self inductance

Ans: 1

An ideal gas undergoes four different processes from the same initial state as shown in the figure below. Those processes are adiabatic, isothermal, isobaric, and isochoric. The curve which represents the adiabatic process among 1, 2, 3, and 4 is



(1) 3

(2) 4

(3) 1

(4) 2

Answer (4)

A biconvex lens has radii of curvature, 20 cm each. If the refractive index of the material of the lens is 1.5, the power of the lens is

(1) +5D

(2) Infinity

(3) +2D (

4) +20D

Answer (1)

The ratio of the radius of gyration of a thin uniform disc about an axis passing through its centre and normal to its plane to the radius of gyration of the disc about its diameter is

(1) 4 : 1

(2) 1: under root 2

(3) 2 : 1

(4) under root 2:1

Answer (4)

The angle between the electric lines of force and the equipotential surface is

(1) 90°

(2) 180°

(3) 0°

(4) 45°

Answer (1)

Two objects of mass 10 kg and 20 kg respectively are connected to the two ends of a rigid rod of length 10 m with negligible mass. The distance of the center of mass of the system from the 10 kg mass is

(1) 10 m

(2) 5 m

(3) 10/3 m

(4) 20/3 m

Answer (4)

The ratio of the distances traveled by a freely falling body in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th second

(1) 1 : 3 : 5 : 7

(2) 1 : 1 : 1 : 1

(3) 1 : 2 : 3 : 4

(4) 1 : 4 : 9 : 16

Answer (1)

A spherical ball is dropped in a long column of a highly viscous liquid. The curve in the graph shown, which represents the speed of the ball (v) as a function of time (t) is

(1) C

(2) D

(3) A

(4) B

Answer (4)

The angular speed of a fly wheel moving with uniform angular acceleration changes from 1200 rpm to 3120 rpm in 16 seconds. The angular acceleration in rad/s2 is

1) 12π

(2) 104π

(3) 2π

(4) 4π

Answer (4)

In a Young’s double slit experiment, a student observes 8 fringes in a certain segment of screen when a monochromatic light of 600 nm wavelength is used. If the wavelength of light is changed to 400 nm, then the number of fringes he would observe in the same region of the screen is

1) 9

(2) 12

(3) 6

(4) 8

Answer (2)

Choose the correct answer from the options given below

(1) (a) – (iii), (b) – (iv), (c) – (ii), (d) – (i)

(2) (a) – (ii), (b) – (iii), (c) – (iv), (d) – (i)

(3) (a) – (iv), (b) – (iii), (c) – (ii), (d) – (i)

(4) (a) – (iii), (b) – (ii), (c) – (i), (d) – (iv)

The graph which shows the variation of the de Broglie wavelength (λ) of a particle and its associated momentum (p) is

Answer (2)

When light propagates through a material medium of relative permittivity εr and relative permeability µr, the velocity of light, v is given by (c-velocity of light in vacuum)

Answer (2)

If a soap bubble expands, the pressure inside the bubble

(1) Remains the same

(2) Is equal to the atmospheric pressure

(3) Decreases

(4) Increases

Answer (3)

A body of mass 60 g experiences a gravitational force of 3.0 N, when placed at a particular point. The magnitude of the gravitational field intensity at that point is

(1) 20 N/kg

(2) 180 N/kg

(3) 0.05 N/kg

(4) 50 N/kg

Answer (4)

In the given nuclear reaction, the element X is

Answer (1)

Let T1 and T2 be the energy of an electron in the first and second excited states of hydrogen atoms, respectively. According to the Bohr’s model of an atom, the ratio T1 : T2 is

(1) 4 : 9

(2) 9 : 4

(3) 1 : 4

(4) 4 : 1

Answer (2)

When two monochromatic lights of frequency, v and v/2 are incident on a photoelectric metal, their stopping potential becomes Vs/2 and Vs respectively. The threshold frequency for this metal is

(1) 2/3 v

(2) 3/2 v

(3) 2v

(4) 3v

Answer (2*) * Language of the question is wrongly framed. The values of stopping potentials must be interchanged.

A light ray falls on a glass surface of refractive index underroot 3 , at an angle 60°. The angle between the refracted and reflected rays would be

(1) 90°

(2) 120°

(3) 30°

(4) 60°

Answer (1)

A shell of mass m is at rest initially. It explodes into three fragments having mass in the ratio 2 : 2 : 1. If the fragments having equal mass fly off along mutually perpendicular directions with speed v, the speed of the third (lighter) fragment is

Answer (1)

Two hollow conducting spheres of radii R1 and R2 (R1 >> R2) have equal charges. The potential would be

(1) Equal on both the spheres

(2) Dependent on the material property of the sphere

(3) More on bigger sphere

(4) More on smaller sphere

Answer (4)

As the temperature increases, the electrical resistance

(1) Increases for conductors but decreases for semiconductors

(2) Decreases for conductors but increases for semiconductors

(3) Increases for both conductors and semiconductors

(4) Decreases for both conductors and semiconductors

Answer (1)

The displacement-time graphs of two moving particles make angles of 30° and 45° with the x-axis as shown in the figure. The ratio of their respective velocity is

Answer (2)

24. A square loop of side 1 m and resistance 1 Ω is placed in a magnetic field of 0.5 T. If the plane of loop is perpendicular to the direction of magnetic field, the magnetic flux through the loop is

(1) 1 weber

(2) Zero weber

(3) 2 weber

(4) 0.5 weber

Answer (4)

In the given circuits (a), (b) and (c), the potential drop across the two p-n junctions are equal in

(1) Circuit (c) only

(2) Both circuits (a) and (c)

(3) Circuit (a) only

(4) Circuit (b) only

Answer (2)

A copper wire of length 10 m and a radius of has an electrical resistance of 10 Ω. The current density in the wire for an electric field strength of 10 (V/m) is

(1) 10–5 A/m2

(2) 105 A/m2

(3) 104 A/m2

(4) 106 A/m

Answer (2)

An electric lift with a maximum load of 2000 kg (lift + passengers) is moving up with a constant speed of 1.5 ms–1. The frictional force opposing the motion is 3000 N. The minimum power delivered by the motor to the lift in watts is : (g = 10 ms–2)

(1) 34500

(2) 23500

(3) 23000

(4) 20000

Answer (1)

Given below are two statements Statement

I : Biot-Savart’s law gives us the expression for the magnetic field strength of an infinitesimal current element (Idl) of a current carrying conductor only. Statement

II : Biot-Savart’s law is analogous to Coulomb’s inverse square law of charge q, with the former being related to the field produced by a scalar source, Idl while the latter is produced by a vector source, q.

In light of above statements choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below

(1) Statement I is correct and Statement II is incorrect

(2) Statement I is incorrect and Statement II is correct

(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct

(4) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect

Answer (1)

Two resistors of resistance, 100 Ω and 200 Ω are connected in parallel in an electrical circuit. The ratio of the thermal energy developed in 100 Ω to that in 200 Ω in a given time is

(1) 1 : 4

(2) 4 : 1

(3) 1 : 2

(4) 2 : 1

Answer (4)

The energy that will be ideally radiated by a 100 kW transmitter in 1 hour is

Answer (3)

A long solenoid of radius 1 mm has 100 turns per mm. If 1 A current flows in the solenoid, the magnetic field strength at the centre of the solenoid is

Answer (4)

32. Plane angle and solid angle have

(1) No units and no dimensions

(2) Both units and dimensions

(3) Units but no dimensions

(4) Dimensions but no units

Answer (3)

In half wave rectification, if the input frequency is 60 Hz, then the output frequency would be

(1) 60 Hz

(2) 120 Hz

(3) Zero

(4) 30 Hz

Answer (1)

The peak voltage of the ac source is equal to

(1) 2 times the rms value of the ac source

(2) 1/ 2 times the rms value of the ac source

(3) The value of voltage supplied to the circuit

(4) The rms value of the ac source

If the initial tension on a stretched string is doubled, then the ratio of the initial and final speeds of a transverse wave along the string is

(1) 1: 2

(2) 1 : 2

(3) 1 : 1

(4) 2:1

Answer (1)

Two pendulums of length 121 cm and 100 cm start vibrating in phase. At some instant, the two are at their mean position in the same phase. The minimum number of vibrations of the shorter pendulum after which the two are again in phase at the mean position is:

(1) 10

(2) 8

(3) 11

(4) 9

Answer (3)

A ball is projected with a velocity, 10 ms–1, at an angle of 60° with the vertical direction. Its speed at the highest point of its trajectory will be

Answer (4)

Each question carries 4 marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get 4 marks. For every wrong response, 1 mark shall be deducted from the total scores. The maximum marks are 720. While checking the answers, students can give marks to themselves for every correct answer and deduct marks for the wrong one.

