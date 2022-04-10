NEET 2022: Why do Students Want Postponement, Know Key Issues

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be held on July 17. This leaves the student with a gap of only about two months to prepare for the exam, Besides, the board exams too are going on across most state boards. The CBSE 12th exam concludes on June 15. With such less time, a large section of students are now demanding that the medical entrance exam be postponed. They now want the exam be held in August or September first week.

The students have highlighted that they do not have adequate time to prepare. They also added that while the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main — has two attempts this year, NEET has only one. Thus the chance to try for the exam is less and those would not be able to clear will again have to wait for another year.

Besides, droppers of last year have said that the counselling process for NEET 2021 ended late thus leaving the students less time to prepare. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, to put forth their demands with the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022. Here’s what the students have to say:

Need more time to prepare

#postponeneetug2022 why Everytime jee aspirants get benefited. Last year with 4 attempts and this year 2 that too with postponement. Either postpone neet or conduct it twice like jee. Don’t be biased @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia . #postponeneetug2022— Harshu (@Harshu__shekar) April 8, 2022

#NEET UG ASPIRANTS, ARE YOU ALL HAPPY WITH YOUR EXAM DATES?— AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) April 7, 2022

Less Gap between boards and NEET

Why there is so much less gap in board exam and neet ??? @DG_NTA #NEET2022 @NUSA_NEETUG— Tushar Ranga (@TusharRanga4) April 9, 2022

Reason to #postponeneetug20221. To reduce pressure on freshersIn June(boards vs mains)In july(neet vs jee)2. Counselling is delayed droppers will be affected3. To bring back normal academic year 2 months reduction is injustice@DG_NTA @Vivekpandey21 @nsui @AIJNSA_official— StethoscopeBro (@StethoscopeBro) April 7, 2022

NEET 2021 counselling ended late, droppers demand more time

#NEET2022 Aspirants claimed they require galore time for preparations since counselling just completed. Droppers have not got passable time aslo. It’s my entreaty @DG_NTA prithee intercede into this matter anon&reshedule it around Aug.#Postponeneetug2022#NTAHelpNeetUGStudents— Ashu Pandey (@AshuPan27642238) April 10, 2022

Why should I suffer for the incapabilities of MCC to delay the counselling so much and NTA not giving sufficient time?Just 100 days, even JEE students got more than 7-8 months after their counselling but still their exam got rescheduled. Why not us?#NEET2022#postponeneetug2022— Mr Potential (@Mrpotential10) April 10, 2022

#NEET2022 @DG_NTA please postpone NEET UG 2022 so that the droppers also get time for preparation. Many students are there who waited till mop up round to get selected and didn’t got. Please give the droppers some time.neet 2021 counselling ended late. #postponeneetug2022— Ankur Vishal Singh (@Independenthunk) April 9, 2022

Conduct exam after engineering entrance

Neet ug 2022 should be held only after 2nd attempt of jee main i.e. 1st week of augustThis really injustice as we are getting only one chance and our counseling also delayed #postponeneetug2022 @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA— Apsana Khatun (@ApsanaK53008600) April 7, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the undergraduate medical exam. The last date to apply is May 6. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes. Now, students will get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve the exam. The number of questions will remain 180. It has also eliminated the age limit criteria as well. Till last year, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. It has now been removed.

