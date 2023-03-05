Tanishka who secured rank -1 in NEET-UG 2022 said she wants to become a doctor to help others. She said that her parents were supportive through and through and used to motivate her when she scored low marks. “They never pressurized her for marks and motivated her to preparation with positivity,” she said.

She claims that she used to do self-study for 6-7 hours daily. “NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise.”