Live now
Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 10:25 IST
New Delhi, India
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 registrations are expected to begin today. An NTA official had earlier confirmed the applications for the medical entrance exam will begin by March 5. Once the link is activated, the registration forms will be available online on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
As soon as the registrations open, the National Testing Agency’s information bulletin will put out the application dates, exam admission card, exam city notification link, and other information. The examination will be held for admission to various Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Tanishka who secured rank -1 in NEET-UG 2022 said she wants to become a doctor to help others. She said that her parents were supportive through and through and used to motivate her when she scored low marks. “They never pressurized her for marks and motivated her to preparation with positivity,” she said.
She claims that she used to do self-study for 6-7 hours daily. “NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise.”
Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in NEET 2022. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions respectively.
The NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 7 in a pen-and-paper format at various exam centres around the country. The medical entrance exam will be held in as many as 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The NEET UG syllabus is in line with the syllabus of the grade 12 board exam. The candidates are to focus on subjects and topics from grade 11 and grade 12 of the physics, chemistry, and biology subjects. It is expected that the NEET UG syllabus 2023 will be the same as that of the syllabus from last year.
A total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for NEET 2022. NTA thus received the highest number of registrations for the medical entrance exam. This was a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. About 95 per cent of students who registered for the exam appeared for it.
NEET consists of 200 multiple-choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology). Each subject has 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The total mark for the exam is 720. Each correct answer carries four marks and there is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. The minimum marks required to pass the medical entrance for a candidate belonging to the unreserved category is 50 percentile, 45 percentile for the PwD category, and 40 percent for SC, ST, and OBC. The exam pattern will be released by NTA in the information brochure along with the application forms today.
To qualify for NEET UG, students from the unreserved category must score at least 50th percentile. Whereas reserved category students, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), will need to score 40th percentile to qualify. Candidates from the PwD (unreserved) category, on the other hand, must score 45th percentile and those from the reserved category will have to obtain 40th percentile.
Here is a list of documents required for NEET UG:
— a scanned copy of the Aadhar card of the candidate
— Class 10 mark sheet/ certificate
— Class 12 mark sheet/ certificate
— a scanned copy of a passport-size photo of the candidate
— a scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
— Category certificate, if applicable
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 registration form link.
Step 3: Register yourself by entering your valid email id and mobile number
Step 4: Fill in the required information in the application form.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of all necessary documents and submit the form
Step 6: After submitting the form, pay the application fee to complete the process.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page/ application form for future reference
Applicants may apply for NEET if they have completed class 12 or its equivalent in English, physics, chemistry, biology/ biotechnology, with at least 50 per cent marks. The minimum age limit for NEET UG 2023 exam is 17 years. There is no upper age limit.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 by today, March 5 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Every year around 18-19 lakh students apply for the medical entrance exam.
The NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 7 in a pen-and-paper format at various exam centres around the country. As many as 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, will be offered as a medium for the NEET 2023 exam.
Based on the NEET UG 2023 ranking and scores, applicants are admitted to several government and private colleges, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), and others.
Read all the Latest Education News here