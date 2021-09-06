NEET Admit Card 2021 Released at ntaneet.nic.in: Steps to Download, What to Check in Hall Ticket

Soon after the Supreme Court upheld the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official admit card for the medical aspirants. Candidates who have registered for NEET 2021 can download their hall tickets from ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in. Despite protests from students the exam will be held on September 12 from 2 to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.

Students can download their NEET admit card using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking from official websites. A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on How to fill in OMR answer sheet is already uploaded on the website. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET 2021 along with Undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Login using application number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card available, download

NEET 2021: What to Check

Candidates need to ensure that there is no error in the admit card. To do so they need to check the following -

— Spelling and personal details

— Exam venue, timing

— School name and other details with spelling

— Read COVID essential guidelines

This year, the exam will be held in 13 Indian languages. The exam will have 200 questions divided into two sections. The exam will be conducted for subjects such as physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Section A will have 35 questions, while section B will have 15 questions. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

