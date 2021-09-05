NEET 2021 Admit Card Expected This Week: Know What to Check in Hall Ticket

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 admit cards are expected to be released this week by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 12. The admit cards are usually released a week prior to the exam hence it is likely to be available around September 9.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website of NTA, ntaneet.nic.in once the link is activated. After the cards are available, the registered candidates will have to check for a few things in the admit card including the allotted exam centre and the time specified on the admit card.

Candidates will also have to cross-check whether details such as their names are spelled correctly. Further, the admit cards will contain details like the exam centre, exam city, date, timing, COVID-19 guidelines, and protocols, which candidates must read carefully as they will need to reach the allotted centre at the time specified by NTA.

In case of any discrepancy, report the matter to the NTA at the earliest.

Among the guidelines, separate dress codes have been mentioned for boys and girls. A list of prohibited items like accessories, eatables, and mobile phones have also been released by the NTA in the information brochure.

NEET 2021 will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS. From this year, the scores of the medical entrance are also applicable for admissions to BSc Nursing programme. Over 16 lakh students have applied for the exam this year.

This year, the exam will be held in 13 Indian languages. The exam will have 200 questions divided into two sections. The exam will be conducted for subjects such as physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Section A will have 35 questions, while section B will have 15 questions. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here