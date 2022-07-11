NEET Admit Card Date & Time Announced: Know When, Where & How to Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 tomorrow, July 17. The link to download admit card will be available at neet.nta.nic.in from 11:30 AM onwards. A total of 18,72,341 students will be downloading the admit cards tomorrow. The NEET city intimation slip has already been issued.

NTA has received a few representations regarding the change of exam City. Those representations have been examined and their exam city has been changed wherever feasible and possible. Candidates will need to add their application number and date of birth to download their hall ticket. Thus, they need to keep their application form ready with them.

NEET admit card download date has been announced at a time when a large section of students is demanding postponement of the exam. Not just students but many political leaders too have joined the online protest. Students had earlier appealed Prime Minister to intervene as well. But with the ongoing developments, it seems unlikely that the exam would be postponed.

According to the exam conducting body – NTA, NEET 2022 will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. It will be mandatory to bring the admit card or hall ticket to the exam hall for verification purposes. Students will get the venue details, time of reporting and other detailed instructions on their admit cards.

According to NTA, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM and all instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM. The test will be held from 2 to 5:20 PM. Students need to keep the time distribution in mind while reaching the exam hall.

