NEET Affected Training of Medical Professionals, a Doctor Tells How

The medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been facing criticism from several aspirants for creating unnecessary pressure on the studnets. Now, voicing his concerns over NEET PG, physician Dr SP Kalantri has said that the exam is destroying the ‘joy’ of learning and teaching in MBBS.

Dr Kalantri, who is the professor of medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Sevagram, Maharashtra, added that the pressure of NEET PG has emptied classrooms and MBBS students feel that learning medicine while attending patients will not get them a postgraduate set. The process of training and learning for medical students has been deeply affected by NEET.

“How did NEET affect the training of medical students in India? It has decimated the joy of learning and teaching. Classrooms are empty, wards are deserted, and students feel that learning medicine at the patient’s bedside won’t help them get the postgraduate seat," he wrote. (sic)

Earlier, in July this year, the report of the AK Ranjan committee set up by the Tamil Nadu government had also raised concerns over the impact of NEET on medical students. The committee in its findings highlighted that candidates who had secured admission based on their performance on class 12 had formed better in MBBS courses than those who secured seats through NEET. The committee analysed the performance of students during the MBBS course pre- NEET and post NEET. Tamil Nadu has been demanding the abolishment of the medical entrance and passed a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking cancellation of NEET.

Explaining the reason behind these findings, Dr Jawar Nesan, a member of this committee said that schools give an opportunity to develop critical thinking and logical reasoning. However, aspirants don’t get that environment in coaching centres. So from the second year, when students have to apply their critical thinking and mind in the learning process, the student with the coaching centre background starts lagging behind. Dr Nesan also called NEET dangerous for the public health system.

