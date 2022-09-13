NEET AIR 1 Tanishka Cracked JEE Main Too for 'Practice', Shares Experience of Both Exams

While many students find it hard to crack one national-level exam after years of practice, Haryana’s Tanishka has managed to crack both engineering and medical entrance exams in a single year. The 17-year-old has not only secured All India Rank -1 in NEET-UG 2022 with 715 marks out of 720 but also scored 99 percentile score in JEE Main.

The topper claims that she has always wanted to become a doctor and took the engineering entrance exam only for ‘practice’.

“I did not have any focused preparation for JEE Main. The physics and chemistry sections were the same as the ones I was preparing for the medical entrance so I took the JEE Main to understand my level of preparedness. I attempted the mathematics part at the end. I did not have mathematics as a subject in 11th and 12th thus I attempted the exam based on the knowledge I had till class 10,” said the teenager.

In NEET, the physics section is easier as compared to JEE as the numerical is simpler, however, chemistry in NEET is more statement based where tricky questions are asked to confuse students. Chemistry in JEE is easier.

A good score in JEE gave her the needed 'confidence' for her NEET exam, said Tanishka who found the medical entrance exam to be lengthier than JEE Main.

She claims that this year’s NEET was lengthier as compared to past years’ question papers which she practiced before taking the text. “The biology section which usually I could complete in 25-30 minutes during my practice of past year’s papers and mock tests, it took me 50 minutes to finish it. I got scared but maintained my cool. Later I found out others faced similar issues too.”

She has managed to score the highest marks this year — 715 out of 720, however, toppers in the past two years have been scoring 720 out of 720 in the medical entrance exam.

She narrowed down on medical as a field of studies as she believes the doctor is a “noble profession” and gives one opportunity to “save lives” and has a high “job satisfaction”.

She also said that her parents have played a huge role in helping her crack the exams. “My parents ensured I am never disturbed. They motivated me and gave me confidence every time I was feeling low or scored fewer marks.” She also relied on listening to music as a relaxation strategy during her preparations.

“They never pressurized her for marks and motivated for preparation with positivity,” she said. She claims that she used to do self-study for 6-7 hours daily. “NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise”.

Now, Tanishka’s younger sister who is studying in class 9 has also been motivated and wants to become a doctor. Tanishka also has a younger brother who is in class 3.

Tanishka has passed class 12th this year with 98.6 percent marks. In class 10th she had secured 96.4 percent marks. Apart from this, she has scored 99.50 percentile in JEE Mains. Tanishka, aspiring to pursue MBBS from Delhi AIIMS, wants to do specialization in cardio, neuro or oncology.

Tanishka has been training for NEET since class 11. She has been training with Allen career institute Kota as well as has attended BYJU’s Aakash classes in online mode.

