NEET Answer Key 2021 Released: How to Raise Objectsions, Result Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, recorded responses and answer sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Students who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. A scanned image of the OMR answer sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidates.

Candidates can raise objections till October 17, 9 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per answer challenge will be charged. If candidates are challenging recorded responses obtained from the OMR answer sheet, a fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged. The fee payment window will remain open till October 17 up to 10 PM. “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online," said NTA in an official notice.

NEET answer key 2021: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply for answer key challenge’

Step 3: Select test booklet code, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click box against key you wish to challenge

Step 5: Upload supporting documents by selecting on ‘choose file’ option

Step 6: Save claim, make payment, sent

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised final answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. While the NTA has not released the result date, it is likely that the NEET result 2021 will be announced by end of October.

NEET 2021: How to Estimate Score?

To calculate the scores, students must know the ranking system for the medical entrance. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Students will have to calculate the number of correct answers as per the answer key by four.

The percentile score is calculated by the formula — 100 multiplied by the number of candidates who appeared with the raw score divided by the total number of candidates who appeared. Over 95% of 16 lakh candidates who registered for the exam attempted it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.