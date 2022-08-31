NEET Answer Key 2022 Delayed: Know When, Where & How to Download OMR Sheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the preliminary answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. It was scheduled to be released on August 30 but the link is yet to be activated. As per the official website, the answer key will be out at 12:15 pm today, August 31. Once released, the OMR and response sheets of the candidates will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

“Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today,” reads the official notice by NTA.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the preliminary answer key. The final NEET 2022 answer key and results will be released, taking the objections into account. The results of the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be released on September 7. A delay in releasing the answer key might defer the result date as well.

NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 at various locations throughout the country, including 14 cities outside of India. As many as 18,72,341 candidates registered to take the exam this year, which the highest ever.

NEET UG 2022 ANSWER KEY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Navigate to the NEET online portal at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET official answer key 2022’ link

Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will then appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key in accordance with your question paper code

Step 5. Match the responses in the answer key and use it to compute your scores

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS?

Candidates can file objections, if any, by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth. It should be noted that candidates would be required to pay Rs 200 for each objection.

To be considered for the NEET admission process, candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam must score higher than the NEET 2022 cut-off. For each correct answer candidates will receive four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted.

