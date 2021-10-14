NEET Answer Key at ntaneet.nic.in Soon, Know How to Estimate Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the preliminary answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in, and nta.c.in. After being postponed twice, the NEET phase 2 registrations will be closing today and soon after the link to download the preliminary answer key will be out.

Students will have a couple of days to raise objections against the answer key, if any. Objections will be studied and the final answer key will release. The result will be created based on the final answer key. Students can estimate their score based on the preliminary answer key and estimate the college they can get admission to.

NEET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link when activated

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

To calculate the scores, students must know the ranking system for the medical entrance. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Students will have to calculate the number of correct answers as per the answer key by four.

The percentile score is calculated by the formula — 100 multiplied by the number of candidates who appeared with the raw score divided by the total number of candidates who appeared. Over 95% of 16 lakh candidates who registered for the exam attempted it.

To pass NEET, candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks but that is for students belonging to the unreserved category. Those belonging to the reserved category like SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates it is 45 percentile. For physically differently-abled candidates from a reserved category, the cut-off is 40 percentile. To get admission, however, candidates need to match the cut-off score.

In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130. For OBC candidates the cut-off could be 129-107 and for SC, ST candidates it can go around 129 - 100, and 104 to 98 for PH students. For students belonging to the general category, a score between 530-540 could help to get admission in tier-II to colleges

