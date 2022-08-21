NEET Answer Key: Key Things to Check to Ensure it's Error-Free

National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET UG Answer Key 2022 anytime soon. The answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2022.

There have been multiple incidences in the past when the answer keys have had errors, that has lead to confusions among the students. In case students detect any errors in the answer keys, they can raise objections following these steps.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections?

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET answer key link available on the home page or click on login link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Select the question for which objection will be raised.

Make the payment of objection fees and click on submit.

Once done, candidates can download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Students must remember that NEET UG 2022 Answer Key challenge fees is Rs 200/- per question. Further, once the objection window closes, candidates can expect NEET results to be declared.

Every year, over 15 lakh candidates appear for the NEET UG 2022 examination. NEET (UG) – 2022 examination was conducted in in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.

NTA conducted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17 at test centres across the country and overseas. This year, over 18 lakh students have appeared for NEET examination this year. The answer key and result, both are awaited, as of now. National Testing Agency, NTA would now release the NEET answer keys on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Here are the step to download answer key.

NEET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the home page, go to candidate activity tab and click on the answer key link.

Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Login and check NEET answer key.

NEET UG 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the eligibility criteria by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India.