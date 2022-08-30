NEET Answer Key LIVE Updates: When, Where & How to Download, Raise Objections

Live now
NEET Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finally releasing the much-awaited update on the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022. The provisional answer keys, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet, and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in today, August . Read More
Key EventsKey Events
— All India quota seats
— Central institutions, universities, deemed universities
— Central pool quota seats
— All seats including NRI quota, management quota in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges
— State government quota seats
– State, management, NRI quota seats in private college or university
— AIIMS institutes across India, JIPMER
The MCC only conducts the registration for AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College) and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC authorities for the admission process. The central universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.
“Life is beyond academics,” says NEET 2021 toppers Mrinal Kutteri and Karthika G Nair. Now first-year students of AIIMS, New Delhi, both the top rank holders have taken on new interests. While Mrinal says he takes part in cultural activities on the campus, for Karthika, joining AIIMS also means rekindling her passion for dance. What remains common for both is they are now looking beyond academics.
“While preparing for a competitive entrance exam, there is a lot of pressure. It becomes the biggest deal in life and if one fails at it, there is no future. After getting ahead, I have realised that it’s not a make-or-break situation. Every situation in life is a learning graph,” says Mrinal..read more
The provisional answer keys, scanned photos of the OMR answer sheet, and recorded responses for the NEET UG 2022 will be uploaded by the NTA today, August 30, at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. A scanned copy of the OMR answer sheet will also be emailed to the applicants’ registered email addresses.
While general category candidates have to score 50 percentile, SC, ST and OBC category candidates have to score 40 percentile to clear the medical entrance exam.
After getting the answer key, candidates can use it to calculate their probable scores. For that, the marking scheme of will be needed, using which, candidates can mark themselves accordingly as to which answer they marked were correct and which ones were incorrect. As per the marking scheme, for each correct answer, candidates will be given four marks and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. There is no negative marking.
Step 1. Go to NEET official website
Step 2. On the home page, go to candidate activity tab and click on the answer key link
Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth
Step 4. Login and check NEET answer key
Step 5: Download and save for further use
To ensure the NEET 2022 answer key is error-free, students must check for the following things on it:
— Roll number
— Student name and spelling
— No of questions
— Answers are correct or not
— Test booklet code and number
— Mother’s name
— Father’s name
NEET is usually the biggest exam in the country in terms of the number of students, however, participation sky-rocketed this year. Over 18 lakh students applied for the medical entrance exam this year, an increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year. According to data provided by NTA, 18,72,343 students registered for NEET 2022 and are awaiting their answer key today, August 30.
NEET Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finally releasing the much-awaited update on the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022. The provisional answer keys, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet, and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in today, August 30.
The answer key is released today is provisional and students will get raised objections against the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. Students can also raise objections against their recorded response sheet if they think it is wrong or has been changed. The objections will be studied and the final result will be announced based on the final answer key. The NEET final answer key and results will be out on September 7.
The medical entrance exam was held for 18,72,343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on July 17. The second exam will be held in September for candidates who were affected by the chaos at the exam center wherein a large number of girls were asked to remove their bras due to the presence of ‘metal hooks’ in their innerwear.
Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here