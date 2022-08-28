NEET Answer Key, Result Date out: Websites to Check Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates on which the answer key and results for the NEET-UG 2022 will be made available. NTA will release NEET UG answer key on August 30, 2022 and NEET UG Result on September 7, 2022. Once made public, the answer key and score can be viewed by exam takers at the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in.

On July 17, the NEET UG 2022 exam was held. A total of 18.72 lakh students registered for the exam, and the NTA reports that 95 per cent of those candidates showed up for the national medical entrance exam.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: When and where to check

The tentative answer keys, scanned photos of the OMR answer sheet, and recorded responses for the NEET UG 2022 will all be uploaded by the NTA on August 30. The answer key can be viewed by candidates at the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, a scanned copy of the OMR answer sheet will be emailed to the applicants’ registered email addresses.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the NEET provisional answer key link under the candidate activity tab.

Step 3. Enter application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Login and view the answer key.

After paying Rs 200 for each questionable answer key, candidates may object (non refundable). Additionally, they will have the option to register a grievance against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable filing charge of Rs 200 for each question they disagree with.

Candidates will have a window of time to raise complaints to the tentative answer key when it is made public. The NTA will make the answer key available along with information on the final deadline and the challenge process. With the help of the answer key, candidates can estimate their score.

3,570 test-taking locations were used, located in 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities. The exam was also given for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore in addition to Dubai and Kuwait City.

