NEET Answer Key, Result Release Date: When Will NTA Announce Update? What Will Be Passing Marks?

Over 18 lakh students are awaiting the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The medical entrance exam was held on July 17, however, over a month after holding the biggest entrance exam, the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce any update thereafter. Usually, the NEET results are announced after a month and a half of holding the exam, however, it is unlikely that the NTA will follow the trend this year as before the results, NTa releases preliminary and then main answer key.

While there is no official announcement from NTA on the NEET result, it is reported that the NEET answer key can be expected on August 21. Earlier too there have been speculations, however, NTa has not given any official confirmation on the same, yet. Once released, NEET answer key will be available at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, the number of students attempting NEET skyrocketed as a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the exam of which 95 per cent appeared. This is a jump of over 2 lakh from previous years. This could be one of the factors delaying results. Other factors include alleged cheating scam. A gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they were trying to take the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 on behalf of students. While the FIR has been filed against 11 people, as many as eight have been arrested so far; the connection of many others is being investigated.

NEET 2022 Passing Marks

With the rise in the number of applicants, the qualifying marks needed to clear NEET 2022 are expected to rise. Students get percentile scores for NEET. This is relative making. Experts believe that to get passing marks of the 50 percentile, candidates would need to score 150 marks.

Last year, the NEET qualifying marks for general category candidates ranged from 138 to 720, while for OBC, SC, and ST categories, it ranged from 108 to 137. This was, however, a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.

For SC, ST candidates the cut-off is 40 percentile while for PH candidates it is 45 percentile.

The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, the total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam.

