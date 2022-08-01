NEET Answer Key to JEE Main Result Date to CAT Registrations: Check August's Academic Calendar

August 2022 will be a month dedicated to the results of competitive exams. Starting with the announcement of the NEET answer key release date, the JEE Main session 2 results too are expected this month. While the results for undergraduate entrance exams are expected, at the postgraduate level, entrance exams like Common Admission Test for admission to IIMs will start registration this month. Here is a look at all important academic activities which will take place in August of 2022.

NEET Answer Key: India’s largest entrance exam – NEET – for admission to medical colleges has been conducted for over 18 lakh students. The results are awaited for NEET and are expected this month. Ahead of the results, the exam conducting body – NTA – will issue the answer key. The answer key consists of all questions and the answers deemed fit by authorities. If any candidate thinks the answers are wrong, they can raise objections against the same. The corrections will be reflected in the final answer key. NEET results are based on the final answer key.

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key, Result: The engineering entrance exam – JEE Main – is being held in two sessions. Session 1 has already been conducted and its results have been announced. In the JEE Main session 2 the answer key is expected to be out in the early days of August. This will be a preliminary answer key and students can raise objections against the same. The final answer key will be created after considering objections. JEE Main session 2 result too is expected by August third week.

CAT 2022 Application Form: The application cum registration form for the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2022 will be out on August 3. Interested candidates can apply at iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is September 14. The IIM entrance exam will be held on November 27, as per the schedule. A detailed notification has been released. This year, IIM Bangalore is conducting the exam.

CUET Session 2: By replacing JEE Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has become the second largest entrance exam in the country in its debut year. The common test for admission to almost all top universities is being held in two phases, The first phase is already conducted and the second phase will be held from August 4 to 20. The answer keys will be out by August last week and the admission process can begin next month.

Odisha +2 Results 2022: The last board exam result for the academic year 2022 will also be released in August. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the plus two arts stream results on August 8. Nearly 2 lakh students who enrolled in Odisha Board 12th in Arts stream will be getting their results. For class 10, as well as Odisha Board 12th science and commerce streams, the results have been announced.

